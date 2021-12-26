Even though New Year’s Eve is not part of the zodiac calendar, the intense energy surrounding the countdown to midnight always alters you in some way. You might spend the evening partying with your friends and making a mess with some confetti as you celebrate the passage of time. You might even take a moment to yourself, remembering all that you’ve overcome and all that you’ve learned so you can make the most out of a brand new year. Either way, NYE is always a good time to apply some glitter to your wounds, and if you’re one the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best New Year’s Eve 2021 — Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — then you might as well light a sparkler and revel in the magic.

Regardless of your zodiac sign, this NYE is bound to be a night you won’t soon forget. After all, the moon will be in adventurous and thrill-seeking Sagittarius, deepening your desire for some shenanigans. Plus, the moon will also join forces with passionate and adrenaline-inducing Mars, which might just make you feel like staying up all night long. And if you decide to party until dawn, you might just have a beautiful revelation about who you are and where you’re going. At 4:50 a.m. ET, the sun will trine innovative and independent Uranus, helping you define your goals and embrace what makes you so irreplaceable.

With that being said, the astrology of NYE has a dark undercurrent. Venus — the planet of love — also happens to be retrograde. As 2021 becomes 2022, Venus will be feeling the embrace of brutal Pluto, which could force you to face the hard truth about how your relationships are functioning (or not functioning). And as rigid Saturn squares off with rebellious Uranus, you may feel totally fed up with living up to the expectations placed on you.

Get ready, because there’s a major chance 2022 will look so different from 2021. And if you’re one of the following zodiac signs, you’re riding a rocket ship into the future:

Group4 Studio/E+/Getty Images

Leo: You’re Witnessing A Creative Spark Light A Fire In You

If anyone is going to be wearing the brightest sequins and doing pirouettes through a cloud of confetti on NYE, it’s you. As the moon and Mars party it up in your creative fifth house, you’re definitely in the mood to live it up as you pass the time before midnight. Revel in your beauty and don't let anything dim your shine, because you’re inspiring even the most timid friends of yours to get up and start dancing. Every NYE event needs a jolt of electricity, and this year, you’re the disco ball lighting up the whole room.

Sagittarius: You’re Feeling Confident And Bold About Your Future

On the last night of 2021, the moon will be in Sagittarius, helping you wear your heart on your sleeve and fall under the spell of the present moment. You may be feeling just as enchanted as you feel powerful, and as mighty Mars heightens and bolsters your energy, you may be feeling more confident than ever. Harness this boost of courage and let it set the tone for the year ahead. Commit this confidence to memory. With all this power at your disposal, what can’t you accomplish?

Capricorn: You’re Embracing The Mess Making It Messier

TBH, your birthday season has been an emotional roller coaster ride. With Venus retrograding through Capricorn, you’ve been diving into a deep evaluation of yourself and remembering who you are and what you deserve. On NYE, Venus will be combining with transformative Pluto, pushing you to let go of the fear and doubt that has been holding you back from cultivating a self-love that protects you and inspires you. Once the clock strikes 12, the person you’re ready to kiss is yourself. Indulge in the understanding that you’ll always be the greatest love of your life. And 2022 will be the year you announce that love to the world.