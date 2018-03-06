We all want to live the loft life. Our favorite roommates have set some high standards when it comes to Craigslist deals. Seriously, we don't know how Jess got so lucky to find a crew of people who would sing along to Dirty Dancing with her, but we sure hope that one day we land in the same situation, maybe even in Los Angeles. There's Nick, who is all of us when we're living our laziest lifestyles, and Schmidt, who is probably doing adulting the best. Yes, yet again a sitcom has totally sucked us in, and these New Girl quotes will be just right for you and the cool roommates in your life. You can't live with them, you can't live without them, amirite?

Out of everyone in the loft, I like to think I'm kind of like Winston. I would totally split some pasta with my cat, cherish a crepe pan, and find myself in the most awkward situations. On Saturdays, I love to spend my mornings sleeping in late, and find myself in the company of fruity drinks — although, I've never been good at pranks. Truth is, there's one character we all see ourselves in, and that's why the show continues to be so relatable, even though it’s been off the air for years. (Thank you, Netflix, for bringing it back into our lives.)

For roommates, the whole crew reminds us of the things we miss the most when we come home for break. The endless rounds of drinking games, the Friendsgiving dinners, and all the classic mess-arounds in between will be memories we'll want to relive always. For BFFs, the best Nick and Schmidt moments remind us that our college friends are forever, and that we'd really do anything for our partners in crime (even if it means taking on the personality of Michael Keaton).

If you're posting a picture on social media with your loft squad and need a quality caption, these 40 New Girl quotes will be just right. Bring something inspired by your favorite sitcom to your Instagram for all of those roomie pics on your feed.

Fox

"Typical!" — Schmidt "Schmidt happens." — Schmidt "I want to go in my room and do weird stuff on my computer." — Nick "Can we just take a minute to celebrate me?" — Schmidt "Watch your front, because we’ve got your back." — Cece "I'm totaling my assets. It's really bleak." — Jess "Who's that girl?" — Jess "Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? Probably." — Nick "Every moment you're on this Earth is a moment I know where you are." — Nick "At least I’m not 23, at least I own a trash can, at least I can legally rent a car, at least I don’t live in a loft with three…at least I live with you guys." — Jess "Friend face." — Winston "It's perfectly fine to watch TV all day." — Nick "If I were off my rocker, would I take a weekly selfie with my cat?" — Winston "I can't find my driving moccasins anywhere." — Schmidt "You’re allowed to be happy, but it’s really annoying the way you’re doing it." — Nick "Put on some pants, or at least some really high socks." — Jess "You like me? You like my personality?" — Schmidt "I just wanted to listen to Taylor Swift alone!" — Jess "That's like the president and the vice president not being best friends." — Winston "I haven’t done laundry in five months." — Nick "You have the right... to remain hugged." — Coach "Into quarantine, you." — Schmidt "I was sabotaged by my baby box." — Jess "We are literally the most embarrassing people on the planet." — Jess "It's a weird life, but it's where I'm at right now." — Nick "You gave me a cookie, I gave you a cookie." — Nick "You're my mama bear, girl." — Jess "Go put a dollar in the jar right now." — Coach "This is my jam." — Coach "Saturday is a day for sleeping, and damn it, you will not take that away from me!" — Winston "Are we eating or are we not eating?" — Winston "Jealous because I'm the True American." — Coach "Eating cookies and avoiding confrontation." — Jess "Because it's a great story, and I'm a teller of stories." — Nick "Brown hair, smile that would shake the Earth, hates peas?" — Schmidt "I like being weird." — Jess "This is the worst thing to ever happen to me. I've lived a very fortunate life!" — Jess "No, I'm not watching Dirty Dancing." — Jess "I don't like it. It's too much responsibility." — Nick "Please don’t make me laugh at you." — Cece "I’m exhausted. I feel like a single mom in a mop commercial." — Aly "Oh, I would. But I have to stay here and eat pretzels." — Aly "Do you realize I say goodnight to you every night, and you never say goodnight back?" — Winston "You’re about to say something stupid, aren’t you?" — Cece "You will not build her that dresser. It’s furniture. It implies that you will one day share it." — Winston