Entertainment
The cast of Fox's 'New Girl' — Jake Johnson (Nick Miller), Zooey Deschanel (Jess Day), Max Greenfield (Schmidt), and Lamorne Morris (Winston) — making funny faces.

45 ‘New Girl’-Inspired Instagram Captions For You And Your Roomies

Remember, Schmidt happens.

By Marisa Casciano
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Fox

We all want to live the loft life. Our favorite roommates have set some high standards when it comes to Craigslist deals. Seriously, we don't know how Jess got so lucky to find a crew of people who would sing along to Dirty Dancing with her, but we sure hope that one day we land in the same situation, maybe even in Los Angeles. There's Nick, who is all of us when we're living our laziest lifestyles, and Schmidt, who is probably doing adulting the best. Yes, yet again a sitcom has totally sucked us in, and these New Girl quotes will be just right for you and the cool roommates in your life. You can't live with them, you can't live without them, amirite?

Out of everyone in the loft, I like to think I'm kind of like Winston. I would totally split some pasta with my cat, cherish a crepe pan, and find myself in the most awkward situations. On Saturdays, I love to spend my mornings sleeping in late, and find myself in the company of fruity drinks — although, I've never been good at pranks. Truth is, there's one character we all see ourselves in, and that's why the show continues to be so relatable, even though it’s been off the air for years. (Thank you, Netflix, for bringing it back into our lives.)

For roommates, the whole crew reminds us of the things we miss the most when we come home for break. The endless rounds of drinking games, the Friendsgiving dinners, and all the classic mess-arounds in between will be memories we'll want to relive always. For BFFs, the best Nick and Schmidt moments remind us that our college friends are forever, and that we'd really do anything for our partners in crime (even if it means taking on the personality of Michael Keaton).

If you're posting a picture on social media with your loft squad and need a quality caption, these 40 New Girl quotes will be just right. Bring something inspired by your favorite sitcom to your Instagram for all of those roomie pics on your feed.

Fox
  1. "Typical!" — Schmidt
  2. "Schmidt happens." — Schmidt
  3. "I want to go in my room and do weird stuff on my computer." — Nick
  4. "Can we just take a minute to celebrate me?" — Schmidt
  5. "Watch your front, because we’ve got your back." — Cece
  6. "I'm totaling my assets. It's really bleak." — Jess
  7. "Who's that girl?" — Jess
  8. "Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? Probably." — Nick
  9. "Every moment you're on this Earth is a moment I know where you are." — Nick
  10. "At least I’m not 23, at least I own a trash can, at least I can legally rent a car, at least I don’t live in a loft with three…at least I live with you guys." — Jess
  11. "Friend face." — Winston
  12. "It's perfectly fine to watch TV all day." — Nick
  13. "If I were off my rocker, would I take a weekly selfie with my cat?" — Winston
  14. "I can't find my driving moccasins anywhere." — Schmidt
  15. "You’re allowed to be happy, but it’s really annoying the way you’re doing it." — Nick
  16. "Put on some pants, or at least some really high socks." — Jess
  17. "You like me? You like my personality?" — Schmidt
  18. "I just wanted to listen to Taylor Swift alone!" — Jess
  19. "That's like the president and the vice president not being best friends." — Winston
  20. "I haven’t done laundry in five months." — Nick
  21. "You have the right... to remain hugged." — Coach
  22. "Into quarantine, you." — Schmidt
  23. "I was sabotaged by my baby box." — Jess
  24. "We are literally the most embarrassing people on the planet." — Jess
  25. "It's a weird life, but it's where I'm at right now." — Nick
  26. "You gave me a cookie, I gave you a cookie." — Nick
  27. "You're my mama bear, girl." — Jess
  28. "Go put a dollar in the jar right now." — Coach
  29. "This is my jam." — Coach
  30. "Saturday is a day for sleeping, and damn it, you will not take that away from me!" — Winston
  31. "Are we eating or are we not eating?" — Winston
  32. "Jealous because I'm the True American." — Coach
  33. "Eating cookies and avoiding confrontation." — Jess
  34. "Because it's a great story, and I'm a teller of stories." — Nick
  35. "Brown hair, smile that would shake the Earth, hates peas?" — Schmidt
  36. "I like being weird." — Jess
  37. "This is the worst thing to ever happen to me. I've lived a very fortunate life!" — Jess
  38. "No, I'm not watching Dirty Dancing." — Jess
  39. "I don't like it. It's too much responsibility." — Nick
  40. "Please don’t make me laugh at you." — Cece
  41. "I’m exhausted. I feel like a single mom in a mop commercial." — Aly
  42. "Oh, I would. But I have to stay here and eat pretzels." — Aly
  43. "Do you realize I say goodnight to you every night, and you never say goodnight back?" — Winston
  44. "You’re about to say something stupid, aren’t you?" — Cece
  45. "You will not build her that dresser. It’s furniture. It implies that you will one day share it." — Winston

This article was originally published on