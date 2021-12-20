ICYMI, 2022 is already looking to be a magical year, especially when it comes to the Disney Parks across the world. With Walt Disney World continuing to celebrate its 50th anniversary and a whole slew of new Disney attractions coming in 2022, it is time to start seriously thinking about making the “happiest place on Earth” one of the first destinations you travel to in the new year. After all, you can never go wrong with a Disney vacation. Between the rides and Mickey-shaped snacks, there’s something for everyone in your fam to enjoy.

It was Walt Disney who insisted that the parks “keep moving forward,” and they’ve really stuck with that over the years. While you may love your go-to traditions of snapping a pic in front of the castle and watching the fireworks at night, Disney does its job of providing new and exciting experiences every time you visit. It’s as if it’s always a fun new adventure, and 2022 is sure to be a big one with many people looking to finally get away in the new year. Some big travel trends for 2022 include splurge-cations, immersive adventures, and following your passion. You can definitely find all of the above with some of the new Disney attractions coming to the parks in 2022.

Just make sure to keep the most up-to-date travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in mind when planning your trip, and make sure to check the park’s website for any specific health or mask policies.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

One of the biggest vacation experiences coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. If you’re looking to immerse yourself into the world of Star Wars, this is the way to do it. In fact, this new hotel is much more than just a place to stay while vacationing at Disney World. The Galactic Starcruiser will make you feel like you’re on your very own Star Wars adventure. You even get to write your own story as you make choices throughout your stay that determine whether you become something like a member of the Resistance or a Jedi master.

Think of it like you’re going on an all-inclusive cruise with meals and entertainment, but this cruise is taking you to a galaxy far, far away. When you arrive, you’ll board the starcruiser and stay within the ship for most of your two-night stay. On board, you’ll get to interact with Star Wars characters, sleep in a cabin with window views of space, enjoy galactic cuisine at the restaurants on the ship, and follow an itinerary of events that include a lightsaber workshop and journeying to Batuu — aka Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios. If this sounds like a dream come true, voyages for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser begin in March, and bookings are available now.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Opening in the summer, Walt Disney World has another out of this world experience coming to EPCOT. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be a family-friendly roller coaster that has the first-ever reverse launch in Disney history. It’s also one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world with ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees. If it’s anything like the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride at Disney California Adventure, you know it’s going to be super fun with all your favorite Marvel characters.

Avengers Campus At Disneyland Paris

Speaking of the MCU, after the success of Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort in California, Disney will be opening another campus at Disneyland Paris. The brand new Avengers Campus opens in the summer of 2022 and will feature Marvel-themed attractions just like here in the States as well as heroic encounters with some of your favorite characters. The new land at Walt Disney Studios Park will be opening just in time for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration.

Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel

Overseas, the Tokyo Disney Resort is also expecting some new fun in 2022. The Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel has an official opening date — Apr. 5, 2022. The brand new hotel, themed after all your favorite Toy Story movies, will be located right on the Disney Resort Line, so you’ll have easy access to both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The rooms are even designed to look like Andy’s room from the films with that iconic cloud wallpaper all over.

Along with these amazing new attractions, Disney has also announced that nighttime faves like World of Color, Fantasmic!, and the Main Street Electrical Light Parade are all returning to Disneyland in 2022. They’ll even be bringing back their Disneyland After Dark special ticketed events that include fireworks shows, unique character photo opportunities, and themed food. If there ever was a time to get your magic carpet, pixie dust, and Mickey ears ready, it’s in the new year.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.