Did you hear about the girl who lives in delusion? She existed sometime during Taylor Swift’s Evermore era, and she most likely was affected by Neptune. Known as the planet of illusions, this particular outer planet can distort reality, depending on where it’s traveling through. Fortunately, 2023’s Neptune retrograde in Pisces will bring temporary clarity for every zodiac sign, making it easier to see things clearly. And, since Saturn is *also* retrograde in Pisces, you’ll probably notice its structured effects a little more, too.

While planetary retrogrades can mark a time of chaos and confusion (especially Mercury retrogrades), an outer planet stationing retrograde generally has less noticeable effects due to their further distance from Earth. This definitely applies to Neptune’s upcoming retrograde, so this four-month period shouldn’t be a cause for much concern.

When Will Neptune Retrograde In 2023?

Taking place on June 30, Neptune will station retrograde at 27 degrees of Pisces. The planet of distortions has been floating through this mutable water sign since 2011, heightening the collective’s interest in mysticism, fantasy, and escapism. So, while this energy isn’t exactly new to you, Neptune retrograde will be time for increased clarity, making it easier to see things for what they are, particularly in the Pisces-ruled house of your birth chart. With Saturn newly in Pisces, this may also be a time to lean into the increased level of discipline and reform in this area of your life, so if you’ve been a little too far removed from reality lately, now’s your time to tap back in.

Here’s what each sign can expect from Neptune retrograde 2023:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 20)

On June 30, Neptune will station retrograde in your 12th house of isolation and introspection, clearing up some of the fantasies and illusions that have been present here. If you’ve been struggling to see your indiscretions or self-undoings clearly, now is a time where they may become more pronounced. It’s time to face some of the ways you’ve been holding yourself back, Aries.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

This month, as Neptune stations retrograde, you’ll be experiencing some much-needed clarity in your friendships and alliances. If you’ve been struggling to discern between your real friends and surface-level connections, now is the time for a reality check in this area. It’s a fortunate time for setting boundaries in your community, Taurus, especially if lines have been blurred here recently.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

As Neptune stations retrograde in Pisces, things will become more transparent in your career and professional life. If you’ve been feeling uncertain about what path to take in your vocation, expect to feel more inspired and motivated about the path forward now. The possibilities that your hard work has earned you are endless, Gemini.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

On June 30, Neptune will station retrograde in your ninth house of wisdom and belief systems, bringing clearer insight to your desire to broaden your mind and perspectives. This is an auspicious time for taking a study or academic pursuit more seriously now that the fogginess here has been temporarily lifted.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 19)

The uncertainty you’ve been feeling when it comes to your personal boundaries with others is finally gaining clarity as Neptune stations retrograde in your eighth house. If you’ve been unsure of where to draw the line between yourself and other people, expect things to clear up significantly now, Leo.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 19 - Sept. 20)

On June 30, Neptune will station retrograde in your seventh house of romantic relationships, lifting the fog you’ve been experiencing around love and intimacy. It’s easy for you to get wrapped up in other people’s potential, Virgo, but as Neptune retrograde begins, it’ll become much easier for you to see things clearly here. No more idealizing, it’s time to accept people for who they are.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 20 - Oct. 21)

Clarity is on the horizon in your daily habits and rituals this month, as Neptune stations retrograde in your sixth house. If you’ve been struggling to implement a structured schedule, this period will be fortunate for adding some consistency to your life. If you’ve been struggling to identify any health concerns, this will also be a time for some lucidity in this area.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

This month, as Neptune stations retrograde in your fifth house, it’ll be easier to indulge in your passions, hobbies, and leisurely endeavors without as much uncertainty and confusion. You’ll be feeling inspired and motivated to enjoy yourself, Scorpio, in ways that feel hopeful and optimistic.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

As Neptune retrogrades through Pisces this month, you’ll be experiencing some much-needed clarity in the area of home and family. If you’ve been feeling uncertain about your dreams and ideals for your private life, you’ll now start to notice things slowly begin to make more sense. Whether it be moving forward with relocating, or a change in family dynamic, things won’t feel as confusing now.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 20 - Jan. 19)

On June 30, Neptune will station retrograde in your third house, clearing up some of the uncertainty you’ve been experiencing around your thoughts, opinions, and skills. If you’ve been unsure of how to communicate effectively, this retrograde is certain to lift some of the brain fog.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

You’ll begin to notice some clarity take place in the area of money and finances on June 30, as Neptune slows down in Pisces. Now is a time to consider what your aspirations are for your resources without the confusion and uncertainty you’ve been experiencing here. Constructing a more concise budget will be much easier, and keeping an eye on your money won’t be as difficult.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 21)

This month, as Neptune stations retrograde in your first house of self and identity, the haziness you’ve been experiencing around expressing your character will slowly begin to fade. If you’ve been feeling unsure about how you’ve been expressing yourself to the world around you, expect to gain a better idea of how you want to show up. Don’t worry, you’ll still be your fluid, adaptable self, but with much clearer vision.