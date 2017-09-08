27 Quotes That Perfectly Show Your Grandparents How Much You Love Them

National Grandparents Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate just how awesome your grandma or grandpa is. When you were a kid, they were most likely the people you went to for an endless amount of love and to be totally spoiled. Not only did they give you candy and let you get away with so much more than your parents would, but they were also the wise ones you went to for advice, since they've seen so much more of the world than you. National Grandparents Days is Sunday, Sept. 12, so it's the perfect time to tell them how much you love them with some National Grandparents Day quotes that’ll definitely put a smile on their faces.

With these quotes about grandparents, you can send them a card, write an email, or even post a sweet Instagram picture of you two together. Just do something to show your grandparents how much you care about them and how important they are to you. After all, it's a thank you for all of the chocolate chip cookies they made for you or the awesome birthday presents they gave you. Coming up with the right words is the easiest way to show your appreciation by letting them know how much you care. I know I would be completely clueless without my grandma's wise words and advice. So, here are some wise words in these National Grandparents Day quotes that you can use for any Instagram caption, Facebook status, or text to the people you love.

“Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child's growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston “A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” “I know you've loved me since I was born, but I've loved you my whole life.” “What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies.” — Rudy Giuliani “Grandparents are the best kind of grownups.” “Grandparents are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're there.” “Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer.” “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” — Sam Levenson “If nothing is going well, call your grandparents.” “Grandchildren don't need a lot of toys. The best thing a grandchild can have is a grandparent who gets down on the floor and plays with them.” “I love you to the moon and back, to infinity and beyond, forever and ever.” “Grandchildren are a grandparent's link to the future. Grandparents are the child's link to the past.” “Grandparents hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.” “No cowboy was ever faster on the draw than a grandparent pulling a baby picture out of a wallet.” “You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.” — Desmond Tutu “A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” — Charles and Ann Morse “The best place to be when you're sad is your grandparent's lap.” “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley “A grandparent is old on the outside, but young on the inside.” “Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet.” — Gene Perret “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” — Ogden Nash “Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana “I'm not spoiled. I'm just well taken care of by my grandparents.” "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." — Donald A. Norberg "If you're lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can." — Regina Brett "The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." — Sam Levenson "Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home." — Anthony Liccione