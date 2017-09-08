There's something special about grandparents. They're a unique kind of family; so loving, caring, and patient that you don't know what you would have done without them in your life. National Grandparents Day is this month — Sunday, September 13 — aka a full day to shower your grandparents with the same love they've shown you since you came into this world. Regardless of whether they're on Instagram, sometimes it's nice to commemorate your appreciation for them with a few Instagram captions for National Grandparents Day, and then show them your sweet post later, of course.

National Grandparents Day was created by Marian Lucille Herndon McQuade. She wanted the day to be a celebration of family and the importance that grandparents are to a thriving, loving family. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter signed into law a declaration that the Sunday following Labor Day would be National Grandparents Day... and here we are.

This Grandparents Day, make sure to spend some time with your grandparents if you're still lucky enough to have them in your life. Chances are, they love and think about you more than you know. Life is short; appreciate them while you can. While you're at, send them a card and post an Instagram snap with one of these 29 captions.

1. "The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is because they have a common enemy." — Sam Levenson

2. "Grandmas are moms with lots of frosting."

3. "A house needs a grandma in it." — Louisa May Alcott

4. "There's no place like home... except Grandma's."

5. "If God had intended us to follow recipes, He wouldn't have given us grandmothers." — Linda Henley

6. "Grandmas never run out of hugs or cookies."

7. "Grandfathers are for loving and fixing things."

8. "You really do not understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother." — Albert Einstein

9. "It's such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother — that's why the world calls her grandmother."

10. "A grandparent is old on the outside but young on the inside."

11. "A grandmother is a safe haven." — Suzette Haden Elgin

12. "Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet." — Gene Perret

13. "Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories, and love."

14. "A grandma's heart is a patchwork of love."

15. "A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend."

16. "If nothing is going well, call your grandmother." — Italian Proverb

17. "A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart."

18. "You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life." — Kitty Tsui

19. "Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." — Alex Haley

20. “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window." — Ogden Nash

21. “When she smiles, the lines in her face become epic narratives that trace the stories of generations that no book can replace.” — Curtis Tyrone Jones

22. "A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world." — Charles and Ann Morse

23. "Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels." — Lexie Saige

24. "Grandmas hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever."

25. "Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer."

26. “Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent.” — Donald A. Norberg

27. "Grandparents are the footsteps to future generations."

28. "Grandparents are the dots that connect the lines from generation to generation."

29. "Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art." — Eleanor Roosevelt