There's no doubt that grandparents are awesome. When you were a kid, they were most likely the people you went to for an endless amount of love and to be totally spoiled. They gave you candy and let you get away with so much more than your parents would. They are also the wise ones you go to for advice, since they've seen so much more of the world than you. National Grandparents Days is Sunday, September 13, so it's the perfect time to tell them how much you love them with some National Grandparents Day quotes.

You can send them a card, write an email, or even post a sweet Instagram picture of you together. Just do something to show your grandparents how much you care about them and how important they are to you. It's a thank you for all of the chocolate chip cookies they made for you, or the awesome birthday presents they gave you. It's the easiest way to show your appreciation by letting them know how much you care. I know I would be completely clueless without my grandma's wise words telling me how to live. So, here are some wise words in these 27 National Grandparents Day quotes that you can use for any Instagram caption, Facebook status, or text to the people you love.

1. “Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child's growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston

2. “A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.”

3. “I know you've loved me since I was born, but I've loved you my whole life.”

4. “What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies.” — Rudy Giuliani

5. “Grandparents are the best kind of grownups.”

6. “Grandparents are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're there.”

7. “Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer.”

8. “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” — Sam Levenson

9. “If nothing is going well, call your grandparents.”

10. “Grandchildren don't need a lot of toys. The best thing a grandchild can have is a grandparent who gets down on the floor and plays with them.”

11. “I love you to the moon & back to infinity and beyond forever and ever.”

12. “Grandchildren are a grandparent's link to the future. Grandparents are the child's link to the past.”

13. “Grandparents hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.”

14. “No cowboy was ever faster on the draw than a grandparent pulling a baby picture out of a wallet.”

15. “You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.” — Desmond Tutu

16. “A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” — Charles and Ann Morse

17. “The best place to be when you're sad is your grandparent's lap.”

18. “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley

19. “A grandparent is old on the outside, but young on the inside.”

20. “Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet.” — Gene Perret

21. “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” — Ogden Nash

22. “Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana

23. “I'm not spoiled. I'm just well taken care of by my grandparents.”

24. "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." — Donald A. Norberg

25. "If you're lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can." — Regina Brett

26. "The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." — Sam Levenson

27. "Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home." — Anthony Liccione