Though every cup of coffee you brew to get you going may seem worthy of a celebration, there’s an actual holiday for the caffeinated beverage. Yep, National Coffee Day is on Thursday, Sept. 29, and it’s basically an excuse to score as many deals as you can. There are offers on packaged coffee and to-go sips from your favorite spots, so you can make the National Coffee Day deals extend beyond Thursday. Here are all the spots you can score free coffee (and some that’ll even throw in a doughnut).

With PSL season in full swing, the java deals couldn’t come at a better time. From Dunkin’ to Krispy Kreme, you can get your coffee iced or hot, but make sure to double-check before going all in on pumpkin — some offers may charge extra for the gourd-inspired addition. Coffee companies like Grounds & Hounds and Death With Coffee will keep you caffeinated well beyond Sept. 29 with their deals on bagged coffee. Without further ado, here are all the deals you won’t want to miss on National Coffee Day.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Barnes & Noble Cafe Get a free tall hot or iced coffee when you stop by a B&N Café on Sept. 29 and buy a baked item. A new book and a free sip? Sounds like a good day to me.

02 Blue Bottle Coffee It’s a BOGO deal at Blue Bottle on Sept. 29. When you buy any 8-ounce bag of whole bean coffee, you’ll get a complimentary blend or single-origin pour over or a cold brew. All online Blue Bottle orders will come with free shipping on Sept. 29 as well, so it’s time to stock up.

03 Caribou Coffee Caribou Coffee Caribou Coffee is offering Perks members $3 medium handcrafted beverages on Sept. 29. You can sign up to be a Perks member by downloading the Caribou app on the App Store or Google Play. It’s not free, but a deal is a deal.

04 Cumberland Farms SmartPay Rewards App users can get a free coffee on Sept. 29 at at Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil and Fastrac stores. You’ll see a coupon automatically loaded your account for a free coffee of any size coffee — hot or iced. Once Coffee Day is over, you can partake in Free Coffee Fridays, starting Sept. 30 and running through October.

05 Duck Donuts Buy a donut and get a free Medium Hot Coffee or Medium Cold Brew. You can score it in stores, online with the code “COFFEEDAY”, or by redeeming a reward with the app.

06 Dunkin’ Dunkin' DD Perks members will score a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee at Dunkin’ with the purchase of another item. Pro tip: Make that other item a Pumpkin Donut.

07 Dutch Bros. Coffee Through Wednesday, Sept. 28, Dutch Rewards members have the chance to win free Dutch Bros. Coffee for a month. Then, on Sept. 29, Dutch Rewards members will be entered to win free Dutch Bros. Coffee for an entire year. All you need to do is scan your Dutch Pass in store.

08 Halo Top Check out one of Halo Top’s pop-up locations in 10 U.S. cities this fall for a free Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Latte made with the seasonal ice cream. They’ll be in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 29, so keep your eyes peeled for the truck giving out free lattes.

09 Krispy Kreme Courtesy of Krispy Kreme Get a free or hot brewed coffee on your Krispy Kreme run with no purchase necessary on Sept. 29. And if you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you can add a free doughnut of your choice to the deal. (Sounds like a great time to become a rewards member.)

10 La Madeleine Get a free regular or large drip coffee in stores or with an online or app order on Sept. 29, with no purchase necessary. It’s really that easy.

11 Panera On Sept. 29, if you join the Unlimited Sip Club, you’ll get 2 months free. Once you’re in the club, you can enjoy free coffee every two hours. Current Sip Club Members will get $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies with a deal in the app on National Coffee Day. Coffee Day also kicks off the inaugural MyPanera Week (Sept. 29 through Oct. 5), which will feature exclusive perks for loyalty program members.

12 Peet’s Peet’s is offering 20% off beans, K-cup pods, and capsules in Peet’s Coffeebars and on peets.com from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. There’s also a free small drip coffee with any purchase promo in Coffeebars on Sept. 29. Sounds like the perfect reason to stock up in store.

13 Pilot Flying J Pilot Flying J On Sept. 29, get any size of a free coffee at Pilot Flying J. The deal includes the chain’s fall favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino.

14 QuickChek QuickChek has a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee promo that you can use on Sept. 29. The offer is valid for first-time users of QuickChek Rewards — you can sign up online or by downloading the QuickChek app.

15 Shipley Do-Nuts Get a free medium House Blend coffee with any purchase in-store or online when you use the code “COFFEE929”. If you’re heading for a donut anyway, why not snap up your free sip?

16 Smoothie King Smoothie King has a $5 deal on its 20-ounce Coffee Smoothie — including the new Espresso and Cold Brew smoothies — for Rewards members on Sept. 29. The offer is only available before 11 a.m. local time in-store and through app orders. If you’re not a member yet, sign up on the Rewards website.

17 Tim Hortons Enjoy 25-cent medium hot or iced coffee all day on Sept. 29 when you place your order with the Tims app or online. Then, on Oct. 1 (International Coffee Day), Tim Hortons kicks off a 99-cent medium hot or iced coffee deal that’ll last all month long, when you order online or with the app.

18 Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Subscription (Every 4 Weeks) Atlas Coffee Club Get one 12-ounce bag of coffee every 4 weeks. $14 $0 See on Atlas Coffee Club Score your first 12-ounce premium single-origin coffee bag for free with any subscription on the Atlas Coffee Club website using the code “ATLASCOFFEEDAY22.” The offer runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. With an Atlas coffee subscription, you’ll get coffee from a new country every month delivered to you.

19 Bean Box Coffee & Chocolate Tasting Box Bean Box $40 See on Bean Box You can get a complimentary 12-ounce bag of Bean Bag coffee with any purchase when you use promo code “FREECOFFEE” on BeanBox.com from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

21 Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Pumpkin Spice Blend (Whole Bean, 12 Ounce) Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. $15 $12 see on grounds & hounds coffee co. Get 20% off your order on Sept. 29 when you use the code “FRESHBREWED”. Additionally, all orders over $65 will get a free bag of the Espresso Infused Caramels. And that’s all on top of 20% of the company’s profits going to animal rescues across the United States, so you’re getting a deal and doing good for pups.

22 Roasting Plant Coffee Roasting Plant Blend (Whole Bean, 16 Ounces) Roasting Plant $23 See on Roasting Plant Buy 1 pound or more of coffee between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, and you’ll get 20% off any variety of Roasting Plant Coffee beans with the code “RPCOFFEEDAY22” when you check out. It’s a great chance to check out a couple coffee blends on the cheap.

With so many deals to snap up, you might want to plan an extra coffee run or two, so you don’t miss out.