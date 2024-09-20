As the classic saying goes: born to live in a Nancy Meyers movie, forced to live in a dorm hall with roommates. For years, the rom-com veteran writer, director, and producer has captured audiences with her coastal aesthetics, complete with vast open-concept spaces made for hosting.

While most college students won’t be hosting an impromptu dinner party at Cameron Diaz’s LA mansion in The Holiday or installing crown molding reminiscent of Natasha Richardson’s London mansion in The Parent Trap anytime soon, capturing the heart of the Nancy Meyers school of interior design rests less in the space itself and more in what it has to say.

“Everything tells a story in all of her movies,” Lauren Clark, an interior design TikToker whose NYC apartment captures the aesthetic perfectly for smaller spaces, tells Elite Daily. “Those personal touches of decor add to that warm, cozy, inviting feeling.” With a comfortable foundation, a few pops of color, and some standout accessories, any dorm can look like a mini movie set. Here, TikTok creators share their tips for upgrading your space.

Start With Warm Colors & Materials

What draws so many to Nancy Meyers’ interiors is the instant, inviting feeling they paint within a home. “It’s traditional at its base, but it’s super lived-in and layered,” says Clark. “Mixing in a bunch of warm colors and materials while staying away from anything too crisp or stark is key.”

That may be a tall order for the pale fluorescent lighting of a dorm room, but incorporating warm basics can soften up the space, starting with the bedding. Clark suggests a mix of warm colors and materials, like a cream duvet, to set the tone for the room, while accent pillows and a throw blanket in a pale blue, green, or beige palette bring contrast and interest. To tie it together, add an upholstered headboard and a soft rug on the floor.

Incorporating classic wicker and light wood accents can help deflect from the standard-issue college furniture. “Natural items are always what I gravitate towards,” Kristen Denslow, a TikToker who specializes in curated thrift hauls, tells Elite Daily. “100% cotton, linen, and wicker all make it feel more cozy.”

Instead of a cubby unit as a nightstand, opt for a more traditional storage solution, like a dresser or side table, to infuse natural wood tones into the space. Even the windows can be dressed up — just secure a tension rod between two walls and add two panels of flowy curtains.

Have A Game Plan At The Thrift Store

Thrifted pieces are crucial to decorating a Nancy Meyers-esque space. Kate Winslet’s charming Surrey cottage in The Holiday is littered with charming knickknacks, while Meryl Streep’s living room in It’s Complicated sings with collected memories of her character’s life.

For this aesthetic's eclectic feel, curation is as essential as the items themselves. What makes Meyers’ homes stand out is the array of trinkets. “I am always curating and collecting things over time and making it all work together,” says Clark. “I have these pieces that I thrifted a while ago, and it’s just so fun to look at and know they tell a story.”

When shopping, Denslow suggests going with a game plan. “I always have in mind a color palette — as well as colors to avoid — so my eyeline just easily moves past that,” she says. “Getting inspiration beforehand can also help you identify certain silhouettes or items that look similar to the styles you want to emulate.”

Vases are easy finds that can make a huge difference since you can add flowers to brighten the room. Even though you’ll have a plan of action, leave room to trust your intuition. “If you like something quirky while shopping, even if it might not fit perfectly into that aesthetic, just buy it if it makes you happy,” says Denslow. “This part of decorating is supposed to be fun.”

If your secondhand haul doesn’t manage to cross everything off your list (thrifting is a game of luck, after all), these items have a vintage, one-of-a-kind feel:

DIY Your Wall Decor

To infuse personal touches into a dorm, walls are the ideal storyteller. While peel-and-stick wallpaper can provide a major upgrade, if the dorm walls have too much texture to make this practical, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate some homey charm.

On TikTok, memento gallery walls are having a moment, mixing classic prints and artwork with framed collages of notes, postcards, and other paper keepsakes. Framing these tokens not only saves them from the inevitable fate of a shoebox in your childhood basement, but they also make an excellent convo starter for friends stopping by to visit.

To get beautiful prints on a budget, Clark has an easy hack. “In college, I would take pages out of old coffee table books and have those framed,” she says. The art section at secondhand booksellers can be a gold mine for artwork, providing hundreds of options that only cost a few bucks.

No Nancy Meyers-style gallery wall would be complete without a few thrifted centerpieces. To tie in some collegiate charm, search for a vintage college pennant. With sporty chic notions in the mix with this aesthetic, many Parent Trap-inspired decorators have thrifted antique tennis racquets to display. One TikToker even converted hers into a bulletin board, pinning photos, pins, and ticket stubs between the strings.

Mix Style With Function

The soul of Nancy Meyers homes is always the kitchen, which doesn’t exactly apply to a dorm room. But at the core of those kitchens are cozy comforts and impeccable function, which can be present in any space.

Bath Items

Take the humble bath cart that is a must in every dorm room. Opt for a wooden version to capture those light, natural tones while storing your toiletries. If you’re using a metal cart, attaching a gold rail to the side (or a smaller gold drawer handle) can create a fun nod to these stylized kitchens — and even add extra hanging space with a few hooks.

The Kitchen

The true “kitchen” of a dorm is the mini-fridge and microwave combo. To dress up this minimalistic chef’s corner, opt for a versatile snack shelf, having pretty plates do double-duty for display and everyday meals. If the fridge is magnetized, use it as a mini gallery with tiny frame magnets holding polaroids and other keepsakes.

The Desk & Nightstand

On the desk and nightstand, knickknacks and school supplies will need a home without making it feel cluttered or too utilitarian. “Having proper storage is an absolute game changer, but you also have to get pretty particular about what you have on display when you don’t have unlimited space,” says Clark.

Instead of a tray, consider a lazy Susan that will keep things in order while providing easy access. A magazine rack in place of file organizers can be a chic way to store school notebooks and class papers. And as many dorm veterans can attest, a desk can also work as a vanity with a mirror propped at the edge.

Storage

Where form and function pack the most punch, however, is under the bed. For lofted beds, storage ottomans are a smart way to incorporate a stepping stool. Opting for a wicker design or upholstered option can elevate this dorm essential to a Meyers-approved addition.

For storage boxes and hampers, the same rule applies. “Instead of … getting plastic bins, go for something tan or wicker,” says Denslow. “Getting more substantial pieces — with more weight to them — can add that natural element once again.”

Incorporate Welcoming Touches

A Nancy Meyers-inspired space should not just feel welcoming to its owner, but also the guests. While the typical college student isn’t working with the vast interiors on display in Something’s Gotta Give, the classic dorm hang can be cozier with a few crucial additions.

If space allows, find a corner to fit a tufted accent chair for extra seating. It’ll be both a sweet spot for your friends to chill, and it’ll offer another styling opportunity with a petite side table or a standing lamp.

Possibly the most functional social addition to a dorm room, though, is a cute doorstop. This simple touch can be a tool for making friends, leaving the door open — literally — for people to stop by. After all, with a dorm room as fabulous as Diane Keaton’s Hamptons home in the film, hallmates will be hard-pressed not to want an opportunity to visit.