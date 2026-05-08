There are lots of ways to plan a trip with your mom. The tricky part is figuring out where to start. You could choose a destination at random, which can be spontaneous and exciting, but also nerve-wracking for Type-A personalities. You could research the top destinations of the year, but then you risk overcrowding while you’re there. My best suggestion? Pick a place you already romanticize.

The shows you marathon-watch and the nostalgic movies you always go back to may offer some amazing suggestions for your next mother-daughter vacation. Gilmore Girls is a prime example; you could craft the most fun itinerary in a Stars Hollow-like setting with the Lorelai to your Rory. There’s also Mamma Mia!; the Grecian backdrop was basically a paid actor, so why not go there with your own Donna?

For any getaway with your mom, familiarity helps. It gives you a built-in structure (e.g., things to do, places to go, a potential shared reference point) without needing to overplan every second. Whether you want something cozy and low-key or more activity-driven, these mother-daughter trip ideas are designed around how you’d actually spend time with your favorite person.

If You Love Gilmore Girls...

Visit: Washington Depot, Connecticut

This is about as close as you can get to real-life Stars Hollow. Washington Depot and nearby Litchfield have that same slightly idealized charm (quiet streets, independent bookstores, local cafés) without feeling overly curated or touristy.

The WB

A typical day here is intentionally low-key. You start with a sweet treat, wander into a bookstore or two, maybe pop into a local market, and then stretch lunch into an afternoon conversation. There’s no pressure to “see everything,” which is exactly why it works. For a mother-daughter trip, it creates space for long, uninterrupted time together — the kind you don’t always get in everyday life. It’s less about activities and more about how those simple moments add up.

If You Love Outer Banks...

Visit: Charleston, South Carolina

The city blends beach town energy with polished Southern charm, which makes it especially easy for any mother-daughter pairing to enjoy without overplanning. Think pastel houses, walkable streets, and *really* good food.

Pro tip: Base yourself in the historic district, so you can do everything on foot. It offers just enough (read: restaurants, shopping, nearby beach access) without feeling overwhelming.

If You Love Harry Potter...

Visit: Yorkshire, England

The rolling hills, stone villages, and slightly dramatic, windswept atmosphere lean fully into a moody, expansive English countryside that feels straight out of Harry Potter. But it’s also tied to a deeper literary history (it’s giving Wuthering Heights) that offers a sense of quiet depth beyond just the visuals.

Start your days with a long countryside walk, visit a small village for lunch, and end the night in a cozy pub. There’s room to explore without pressure. For a mother-daughter trip, that slower pace makes a difference. You’re not rushing between plans; you’re settling into the experience.

If You Love The Summer I Turned Pretty...

Visit: Montauk, New York

Montauk taps into that romanticized beach town feeling that’s everywhere right now, thanks to shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Summer House. But compared to other East Coast beach towns, it feels a little less polished and a little more relaxed, making it easier to actually enjoy once you’re there.

Prime Video

A typical day unfolds pretty naturally: slow mornings with coffee, a walk along the beach (even if it’s a little windy), maybe some time browsing local shops before heading into a long, early dinner that turns into the highlight of the day. If you and your mama are looking for a little more adventure, you could always add in a bike ride, a lighthouse stop, or a casual beach picnic.

If You Love Stranger Things...

Visit: Jackson, Georgia

As Stranger Things continues to stay culturally relevant, filming locations like Jackson have quietly become destinations for people who want something a little themed but not overly curated. The town itself is small and easy to navigate, which makes it feel approachable even if your mom’s not all-in on the fandom.

You can visit recognizable filming spots like “Hawkins Library” and the Radio Shack Bob worked at in Season 2, walk through town, and build your day around a few simple stops rather than a packed itinerary. It works especially well as a short, low-pressure trip — something you can do over a weekend.

If You Love Twilight...

Visit: Forks, Washington

Twilight has had a full resurgence on TikTok, and Forks is very much back on the map because of it. But what makes this trip work isn’t just nostalgia, it’s the setting itself: dense, misty forests, dramatic coastlines, and that slightly cinematic mood that feels different from more traditional beach or mountain destinations.

The best way to approach it is as a road trip (if you can handle long car rides with your mom). Start in Forks, then drive through Olympic National Park, stopping along the way before heading out to La Push Beach. The pacing is what makes it special — you’re not trying to see everything at once, just moving through the landscape and letting it unfold. You can stop for short hikes, scenic overlooks, or just time by the water. It’s a little dramatic, very immersive, and surprisingly calming when you’re not in a hurry.

If You Love Ginny & Georgia...

Visit: Wellesley, Massachusetts

Similar to Ginny & Georgia’s similarly named fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, Wellesley gives that polished New England small-town aesthetic that’s been trending again. It feels affluent, quiet, and just structured enough to make a weekend feel intentional without requiring a tightly packed itinerary. It also taps into that same comfort-watch appeal as Gilmore Girls (another mother-daughter classic), where the setting itself does a lot of the heavy lifting.

Netflix

What makes it especially good right now is the shift toward slower, “cozy” travel — places where you don’t feel pressure to maximize every hour. A typical day here unfolds naturally: coffee in the morning (the kind you linger over), a walk through town or along tree-lined streets, browsing small shops or bookstores, and then a long lunch that stretches into the afternoon. You might add in something light — like a visit to nearby nature trails or a casual dinner out — but the overall vibe is chill.

If You Love Wednesday...

Visit: Transylvania, Romania

Even with Wednesday in between seasons, it continues to be part of the conversation, making Transylvania shift from a niche destination to one people are genuinely curious about — and once you’re there, it’s easy to see why. The region is layered: dramatic castles, forested mountains, and towns that feel almost too cinematic to be real, but in a way that still feels grounded and livable.

The trip naturally balances structure and atmosphere. You and your mom can plan around a few anchor points (Bran Castle, the old town of Brașov, maybe a scenic drive through the Carpathian Mountains), and still leave plenty of time to relax.

If You Love XO, Kitty...

Visit: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul is one of the most dynamic options on this list, and right now, it feels especially relevant. Between XO, Kitty, the continued global influence of K-pop, and the ongoing interest in Korean beauty and fashion, the city has a built-in appeal that goes beyond just sightseeing. It’s fast-paced, layered, and constantly evolving, which means you and your Day 1 would never be short on things to do.

This is a more activity-driven trip, but it still works if you build in balance. You might start your day shopping in Goto Mall or browsing skincare in Olive Young, then shift into café hopping in areas like Seongsu or Garosu-gil. Add in a K-pop–related stop, a palace visit, or even a filming location if you’re leaning into the theme. The key is pacing it out.

If You Love Bridgerton...

Visit: Bath, England

With Bridgerton always fresh on people’s minds, Bath has become one of those rare destinations that looks exactly as good in person as it does on screen. The Georgian architecture, soft color palette, and walkable layout all contribute to a setting that feels cohesive and easy to navigate, even if it’s your first time there.

Netflix

With so much for you and your mom to do, you should try to plan around a few key moments — afternoon tea, a visit to the Roman Baths, maybe a walk through the Royal Crescent — and still leave plenty of time to wander between them. You’re doing enough to feel like you’re experiencing the place, but not so much that it turns into a rigid itinerary.

If You Love Emily In Paris...

Visit: Le Marais, Paris, France

Le Marais feels like the version of Paris people actually want right now — less about landmarks, more about experience. It’s central but not overly touristy, which means better cafés, more interesting shops, and a pace that feels easier to settle into.

Your days don’t need much effort to feel full. You can start with coffee and a croissant, wander through boutiques and vintage stores, maybe stop at a museum or gallery, and build toward a long dinner where you and your mom talk about everything and nothing at the same time. It’s indulgent in a way that doesn’t feel forced.

If You Love Mamma Mia!...

Visit: Skopelos, Greece

This Greek island gives you the exact Mamma Mia! setting — whitewashed buildings, bright blue water, winding hillside streets — without the intensity or crowds of places like Santorini. It feels slower from the moment you arrive, which is part of what makes it so appealing right now, especially as more people are looking for “quieter” versions of classic European destinations.

Universal Pictures

Your days tend to fall into a natural rhythm without much effort: coffee and something light in the morning, a swim at Panormos or Kastani Beach (where parts of the movie were filmed), then a long, unhurried lunch that stretches into the afternoon. Evenings are for walking through town, stopping into small shops, and settling into casual dinners you and your mom will remember forever.