You never outgrow a Disney vacation. You simply find new ways to enjoy the magic if you get a chance to go as a teenager, college student, or super-cool Disney adult. That’s something I quickly learned on a recent trip to Walt Disney World with my mom.

The last time my family and I hit up the four main parks in Orlando, Florida, over the course of a week, I was still watching Hannah Montana and considering trying out for the drama club after admiring Zac Efron in High School Musical. As I got older, our family vacays shifted from theme parks to European excursions and all-inclusive cruises.

Even though I’ve done quick trips to the Disney Parks over the years, my family hasn’t dedicated multiple days to seeing and doing everything like we used to when I was a child. That is, until earlier this season, when I was invited to experience Walt Disney World with my mom once again. For five days, we scheduled every park, including Blizzard Beach, into a nostalgic itinerary that reminded me of how much fun it can be to ride a Doom Buggy into the Haunted Mansion and snap a pic with Mickey Mouse.

I saw my mom doing things I never thought I’d see her do again.

The minute I stepped inside the Magic Kingdom with my mom and saw Cinderella Castle, I was hit with a wave of nostalgia that brought back memories long forgotten, like the time my dad saved us a spot on Main Street U.S.A. for the parade while we got treats at the confectionery. Having my mom there to reminisce with me helped to fill in any details I was missing, and that was a serotonin boost that made both of us feel 20 years younger.

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She was so hyped for this vacation — I saw my mom doing things I never thought I’d see her do again. For example, she was always the one to opt out of thrill rides back in the day, but this time, my mom wanted to go on roller coasters like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Slinky Dog Dash. She even played along and froze when they yelled out “Andy’s coming” at the Toy Story-themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ. (IYKYK.)

The theme of the week was a bit of old versus new. We visited our favorite spots like the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant, before trying new dishes at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. My wardrobe also fit the vibe. Each day, I wore a vintage Disney tee from my parents’ closet, so we could re-create family photos in the same spots they were once taken.

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The best part of all was that after years of my parents treating me to Disney vacations, I could finally return the favor and see the joy in my mom’s eyes during the fireworks. What she and I realized is that a Disney trip isn’t just for meeting animated characters and riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant, it’s about making memories with the people you love. And, of course, there really is no age limit to enjoying a few Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars.

Whether it’s been a minute since you’ve been to “the Most Magical Place on Earth,” or you’ve never been at all, I highly suggest Disney for your next mother-daughter trip, no matter how old you are.