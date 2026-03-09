You Could Win A Dream Trip To Walt Disney World® Resort — Seriously

Ready to make your summer way more magical? Elite Daily is giving one lucky family the chance to win a vacation to Walt Disney World® Resort, and yes, it’s exactly as amazing as it sounds.

This summer, Disney’s Cool KIDS’ Summer is bringing even more ways to level up your park day. Think blasting through the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run with a brand-new mission featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, rocking out on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, racing through the wild on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and testing your need for speed on Test Track presented by General Motors.

Basically? It’s the kind of trip your group chat would never stop talking about. If you’re dreaming about sunshine, snacks, and rides you’ll want to go on again immediately, this is your sign.

Your magical summer could start right here. Enter now via the form below.

One grand prize winner will be randomly selected for a three-night stay for four guests (4) to Walt Disney World Resort, round-trip economy airfare, Walt Disney World theme park tickets, a $300 Disney gift card, and more.

Five additional winners will be randomly selected to receive one (1) $50 Disney gift card each.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes begins on 3/9/2026 at 9:00 AM EDT and ends on 4/30/2026 at 6:00 PM EDT. Open to legal residents of the (50) United States and D.C. who are aged 18 and older. (1) Grand Prize valued at $7,917.7600 will be awarded. Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received. Void where prohibited. Subject to complete Official Rules;. Sponsor: BDG Media, Inc., 158 W 27th St, fl 6, New York, NY 10010.