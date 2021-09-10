The 3 Most Nostalgic Zodiac Signs Can't Let Go Of All The Good Times

Nostalgia is something many of us have found comfort in over the last year and a half as the world shut down and prompted many canceled plans. From Verzuz battles to TBT posts, everyone’s been reflecting on the good ol’ days pre-pandemic, but there are a select few that are constantly having nostalgic moments — and chances are it has everything to do with astrology. While there are many zodiac signs that prefer to stay rooted in the here and now, the most nostalgic zodiac signs can’t seem to let go of the past.

Memories are priceless. They remind you of all the experiences you’ve had thus far while prompting hopeful feelings for the future, so it’s no wonder that Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces individuals cling to them as much as they do. As water signs, they’re motivated by feelings, and nostalgia is one of the most pleasant feelings that there is. It reminds you of a moment in time that made you feel safe and secure, so it makes sense that water signs are constantly reflecting on the past. If you’re a water sign or simply looking to understand why your Cancer friend starts so many sentences with, “Remember when,” then look no further:

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

Cancer

These nurturing individuals are constantly thinking back on memories, especially their childhood memories. They’re ruled by the moon, which often prompts them to reflect on memories that involve their family or chosen family. Cancers remember everything (whether they want to or not), and as a sign that constantly seeks emotional security, they hold memories near and dear to their heart. While it takes them awhile to get over heartache, they find so much joy in looking back on the happy times they spent with their loved ones.

Scorpio

As the fixed water sign of the zodiac, Scorpios often find themselves stuck in the past emotionally. However, they don’t often share this with others. They like to keep their cards close to their chest, so you may only ever see their tough outer shell. Don’t be fooled by this, though — these individuals don’t forget a thing, and are constantly replaying old memories. They feel everything very deeply, so they often have a love-hate relationship with nostalgia. Scorpio individuals also tend to romanticize their painful experiences, so they often find themselves dwelling on bad memories instead of the good ones.

Pisces

Pisces individuals are the dreamers of the zodiac, so it makes so much sense that they are nostalgic individuals. As the mutable water sign, they find comfort in their imagination or memories from their past as a way for them to escape the harsh realities of the present. They often take nostalgia to a completely different level, and are pros at making up fantasies in their head that are much better than the memory itself. As creative beings, they’re always looking for ways to make their lives more interesting, even if it’s all a fantasy. Beautiful illusion is truly a Pisces’ best friend.