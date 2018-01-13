38 Moon Quotes For Instagram So You Don't Space Out On The Perfect Post

Lifestyle
On the clearest nights of the year, you can’t help but share your lunar love with your besties. You may be in the parking lot of the grocery store or chilling with them by a fire pit when you point at the dark sky and say, “Look at the moon!” Nobody can really blame you, because the moon is gorgeous, especially if it’s in its full form or sporting a warm shade of pink. Naturally, at that moment, everyone will pull out their phones and take pictures, which is why you’ll need one of these moon quotes for Instagram to caption them.

Your crew understands the assignment: hype up the moon whenever possible. If you’re hiking at sunset, it’s #necessary to take a selfie with the glowing orb as it starts to rise. The summer nights you spend on the beach aren’t complete until you’ve danced with the waves, snapped candids with the waxing crescent, and posted something about the moon’s phases online. Of course, clouds can get in the way sometimes and block your view of the planet, but that simply means you can take double the pics on your next nighttime adventure.

Use those pics to break up the selfies on your feed (we love some variety) and show your followers your true love for the waxing and waning circle in the sky. Don’t forget these moon quotes and captions for Instagram that’ll shine bright on your profile and make sure you don’t space out on the perfect post.

  1. "You have been mooned."
  2. "How do you organize a party in space? You planet."
  3. "My soul is in the sky." — William Shakespeare, A Midsummer’s Night Dream
  4. "I will never be a morning person, for the moon and I are much too in love." — Christopher Poindexter
  5. "Just like the moon, I go through phases."
  6. "I love you to the moon and back."
  7. "Stay wild, moon child."
  8. "Not even phased."
  9. "I like my (outer) space."
  10. “Everyone is a moon and has a dark side, which he never shows to anybody.” — Mark Twain
  11. “Moonlight drowns out all but the brightest stars.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings
  12. “We ran as if to meet the moon.” — Robert Frost, Going for Water
  13. “Go slowly, my lovely moon, go slowly.” — Khaled Hosseini
  14. "She walked in moon dust, and stars were sprinkled in her hair."
  15. "With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?" — Oscar Wilde
  16. "Don't worry if you're making waves just by being yourself. The moon does it all the time." — Scott Stabile
  17. "Born to chase the moonlight."
  18. "Shoot for the moon, babe."
  19. "She and the moon could always be found playing in the darkness." — A.J. Lawless
  20. "Be both soft and wild. Just like the moon. Or the storm. Or the sea." — Victoria Erickson
  21. "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth." — Buddha
  22. "I’ll race you to the moon."
  23. "Always remember we are under the same sky, looking at the same moon." — Maxine Lee
  24. "Allow yourself to dance with life, just as the oceans dance with the moon." — Amadeus Wolfe
  25. "The moon made me do it."
  26. "Live by the sun, love by the moon.”
  27. “The universe took its time on you.” — Rupi Kaur, The Sun and Her Flowers
  28. “I’ve always loved the moon, she said. It’s light and bright in all the right places.” — Atticus
  29. “Maybe we should just take a deep breath and look at the moon.”
  30. “So, you’re telling me this crescent is waxing?”
  31. “Tell me you love the moon, without telling me you love the moon.”
  32. “This is an appreciation post for the moon.”
  33. “It’s a lunar love story.”
  34. “Glow through what you go through.”
  35. “I’m the kind of friend that gets everyone else to look at the moon.”
  36. “We were dancing, dancing, like we’re made of starlight.” — Taylor Swift, “Starlight”
  37. “Two moons have passed!” — Jessica Day, New Girl
  38. “I’ve got the whole moon in my hand.”