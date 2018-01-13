38 Moon Quotes For Instagram So You Don't Space Out On The Perfect Post

On the clearest nights of the year, you can’t help but share your lunar love with your besties. You may be in the parking lot of the grocery store or chilling with them by a fire pit when you point at the dark sky and say, “Look at the moon!” Nobody can really blame you, because the moon is gorgeous, especially if it’s in its full form or sporting a warm shade of pink. Naturally, at that moment, everyone will pull out their phones and take pictures, which is why you’ll need one of these moon quotes for Instagram to caption them.

Your crew understands the assignment: hype up the moon whenever possible. If you’re hiking at sunset, it’s #necessary to take a selfie with the glowing orb as it starts to rise. The summer nights you spend on the beach aren’t complete until you’ve danced with the waves, snapped candids with the waxing crescent, and posted something about the moon’s phases online. Of course, clouds can get in the way sometimes and block your view of the planet, but that simply means you can take double the pics on your next nighttime adventure.

Use those pics to break up the selfies on your feed (we love some variety) and show your followers your true love for the waxing and waning circle in the sky. Don’t forget these moon quotes and captions for Instagram that’ll shine bright on your profile and make sure you don’t space out on the perfect post.