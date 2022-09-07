Halloween Horror Nights has returned once again to Universal Studios. The premiere Halloween event doesn’t just happen within the parks, either. Throughout Universal Orlando Resort, you can find Halloween merch, photo experiences, and, if you’re over 21, even some tasty cocktails. I tried the monster cocktails at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2022 that are available at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and let’s just say, they’re bloody good.

Until Oct. 31, the Swizzle Lounge located in the lobby of the Cabana Bay Beach Resort has officially been transformed into a Halloween-themed bar. The transformation not only includes tons of pumpkin decor, but also a brand new menu of spooky drinks. There are classic cocktails with a Halloween twist, like a piña colada called the Swizzle Hallo-Colada, along with harvest flavor cocktails, like a Pumpkin Patch with butterscotch liquor, whiskey, pumpkin syrup, and house made heavy cream. Despite the Florida weather outside being hot and humid, these drinks are sure to get you into the Halloween spirit. However, if you’re headed to Halloween Horror Nights this year, the Universal Monster Cocktails are what you’ll want to order to prepare yourself for a night of terrifying fun.

The Universal Monsters: Legends Collide haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 31 features the Mummy, Wolf Man, and Dracula as they battle each other over an amulet that will break each one of their curses. Each night, there is a different winner within the haunted house, but over at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, there is a clear winner between the Universal Studios’ monster cocktails. If you’re planning to head to Universal Orlando Resort, here’s a review of each one of the monster cocktails so you know what to order.

The Wolf Man Cocktail At Universal Studios

Rachel Chapman

The Wolf Man cocktail on the Swizzle Lounge menu is definitely something you’d want to sip by the pool while staying at the Cabana Bay Beach Resort. The drink is a mix of whiskey, blackberry liquor, and pineapple juice. Upon first sip, you’ll notice this drink is strong, but it also has a great pineapple taste to it.

I’m not sure how the fruity flavors are related to the wolf man, but it does come with a eyeball gumball to really make your drink Insta-worthy. However, they were out of eyeballs when I ordered mine, so I got a nice pair of vampire teeth along with a slice of pineapple as the garnish to my drink. Overall, this was not my favorite of the three, but definitely one I’d order again if I was on a vacay and ready to have fun.

The Mummy Cocktail At Universal Studios

Rachel Chapman

Calling all tiki drink lovers, the Mummy cocktail at Swizzle Lounge is the one you’ll want to order. This drink actually won the poll amongst my friends of which drink I should order first, and is a nice mix of vodka, blueberry Red Bull, blue curacao, and lime juice. The blue curacao and Red Bull give this drink its blue shade, which makes it ready for a snap as well. Unlike the Wolf Man and Dracula drinks, though, this one doesn’t come with a fun Halloween-themed garnish. What it lacks in fun presentation, though, the Mummy makes up for in taste.

While it’s also strong like the Wolf Man, this drink is fruity, fun, and tastes like a cocktail you would order at your fave tiki bar. The Red Bull not only gives it some light bubbles to make it extra refreshing, but the caffeine doesn’t hurt when you’re planning a long night of staying up till 2 a.m. to hit every haunted house.

The Dracula Cocktail At Universal Studios

Rachel Chapman

While the Mummy drink is a solid choice, I immediately fell in love with the Dracula cocktail. Of course, for Dracula, Swizzle Lounge is serving up their house-made Bloody Mary. I’ll be honest, I’m not a huge Bloody Mary fan. I prefer mimosas over tomatoes for brunch, but this Bloody Mary may have changed everything for me.

It was spicy, refreshing, not too strong, and served with green olives and your very own vampire teeth to take home. Out of all the monster cocktails, this one nailed the theme, presentation, and taste. For anyone unsure which Universal Monster to pick, go with Dracula and be sure to snap a cute selfie in your new vampire teeth right after.