42 Instagram Captions For Monday That'll Start Your Week Off Right

If you could hit "snooze" on Mondays, you totally would. When your alarm goes off on those mornings, it practically slams the door on the weekend and any hope of catching up on sleep. It also signals another week with new to-dos, putting you in a whole #mood. To help you deal with your case of the Monday blues, check out these captions for Monday that'll help kick your week off on at least one right note.

Mondays are the bane of many people’s existence. Your first thought on Monday probably sounds something like, "I can't even." Then, you may lay in bed and squeeze in a few too many TikToks to jump-start your day. If it takes you a few cups of coffee and some extra cuddles from your furry friend to start feeling like a human again, you'll definitely see yourself reflected in these captions about Mondays.

Despite all the weary new-week feels, your Monday grind is real and it makes your Friday fun extra rewarding. Even if you don't check off everything on your list, getting through another Monday is something to be proud of. Why not show it off and maybe even poke fun with some Monday puns? You can toast to yourself with a studious or sleepy selfie paired with any of these Monday captions and watch as the relatable comments roll in.

Shutterstock

"Ah, Monday. We meet again." "Double tap if you made it out of bed today." "This is my Monday face." "Grinding through Monday like." "To sleep or not to sleep today?" "Wake me up when it's Friday." "BRB, TikToking through the week." "We got this, y'all." "Guess how many times I reset my alarm today." "Another coffee? Don't mind if I do." "Mondays are officially canceled." "Starting the weekday on the right foot." "Bring it on, Monday." "Error 404: Weekend not found." "A typical Monday mess-around." "Keep the Monday blues away, drink coffee." "New week, new me." "This Monday has me week." "Mondays, am I right?" "Mo' Mondays, mo' problems." "When you realize how far away Friday is." "On Mondays, we get this bread." "Rise and shine, it's Monday." "Coffee is just Monday's medicine." "LMK when Monday's over." "If you're looking for a sign you can get your work done today, this is it." "Let's hear it for Motivational Mondays." "We all deserve a round of applause for making it through another Monday." "Hey Monday, can you not?" "Wakes up, sees that it's Monday, goes back to bed." “I want your dreary Mondays.” — “Paper Rings” by Taylor Swift "May this selfie bless your start to the week." "Work like it's Monday, dress like it's Friday." "Margarita Mondays, anyone?" “Taking this day one latte at a time.” “Petition to make long weekends a thing year-round.” “Apologies to anyone who has had to deal with me today.” “Convincing myself that all Mondays are just mini New Years.” “How many coffees does it take to get through a Monday?” “One step closer to the weekend.” “I don't care if Monday's blue.” — “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure “Monday mornings < literally anything else."

It’s true: Mondays can be rough. But hopefully with any of these Monday captions for Instagram, you can brighten up your day just a tad — or at least make fun of how collectively terrible everybody’s Mondays are.