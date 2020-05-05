It may be harder to travel now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t reminisce about some of your favorite throwback travel memories by scrolling through your camera app. You may dream about the wild summer you lived on the West Coast, and the week-long adventure you had amongst Bali’s lush landscapes. After favoriting selfies and artsy candids, you may decide to finally post these hidden gems to your socials with sweet captions for when you miss traveling.

Especially now, those long-lost memories from a tropical vacation deserve better than to sit in your camera roll. A fun or wistful throwback travel captions will add a little something special to your memories, especially when you can’t jet off on a whim just yet. Not to mention, you wouldn't ever pass up the opportunity to show your loyal followers a glimpse of the weekend you toured the national parks in the cutest campervan or danced in the salty waves in southern France. That would be travesty, especially when your wanderlust is patiently waiting for the moment when you can travel again — when you can throw your carry-on bag in an overhead container, put in your headphones, and fly above the clouds.

Having the perfect caption for when you’re missing the vacation life is almost as important as the photo itself. You definitely don’t want captions that are super cheesy, overused, or don't make sense for your pics. To prevent a lost opportunity, choose from these captions for throwback travel pics and watch the likes come rolling in.

Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+/Getty Images

"Waiting to travel again like..." "Throwing it back to the very best trip." "We loved those warmer days." "The happiest wherever I'm with you." "An oldie but goodie pic from my travels." "The world is such a wildly beautiful place." "Big fan of catching flights and finding cute cafés." "This is, without a doubt, my happy place." "Time flies when you're having fun, right?" "Palm tree appreciation post!" "To the other side of the world and beyond." "She's got her head in the clouds." "Remember when we were getting kissed by the sun?" "Daydreaming about this day." "Sunshine and good feelings." "Oh, this time and this place." "Nothing but blue skies and good vibes." "I have a whole world in my camera roll." "Slow down, sit down, and just be." "Just wishing we were here." "Beach days, always." "Things I'm grateful for: my passport, my pals, and the world." "Pretty excited that I found this pic from ages ago." "I could go for another morning like this." "The world looks beautiful on you." "Travel buddies for life." "If you were looking for a cool travel pic, here's one." "Found something magical there." "Will I ever stop posting pictures from this trip? Probably not." "Tangled up in trip memories." "My camera and passport. That's all I need." "Live a life that you love." “If we were meant to stay in one place, we would have roots instead of feet." — Rachel Wolchin “Still wandering. Still wondering.” “My wanderlust is calling.” “The only people who ever get anyplace interesting are the people who get lost.” – Henry David Thoreau “Take me back.” “So much of who we are is where we have been.” – William Langewiesche “Time flies…until you’re counting down the days to your next vacay.” “Restless between adventures.” “You may not find a path, but you will find a way.” – Tom Wolfe “I am not the same, having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world.” – Mary Anne Radmacher “Can’t wait to do it all again.”