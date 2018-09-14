46 Captions For Your Mermaid Costume That'll Make Your Posts Magical

The world is an oyster, and you are the pearl. At least, that’s the message you’re trying to send with your mermaid Halloween costume. You already have your look all put together, including a scaly tail, seashell top, and seaweed-inspired headband. The only things you’re missing are your best friends serving friendly flounder or sassy crab vibes and mermaid costume captions that’ll take your next Instagram post from simple to sun-kissed.

Luckily, neither are too far away. Once your friends get dressed up and you all gather for a fun night of games and dancing, you’ll all pose in front of sparkly streamers that could easily be mistaken for glistening waves of saltwater. If you’re in a long-distance friendship, you may have your magical photo shoot over FaceTime instead, and pretend you’re waving at each other across the reef with the help of an aquatic background. All of the pics you take — no matter how and where you take them — will go well with these mermaid quotes and captions for Instagram.

Some of these captions will embrace your love of the beach, while others will let you dish your tips and tricks for mermaid-inspired makeup in the comments (it’s quite simple if you have the tides on your side). Pick out the caption that feels most fitting for you and your costume, and prepare to make some waves on social media.

"There are a million fish in the sea, but I'm a mermaid." "I washed up like this." "Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes." "Shell we dance?" "Salty, but sweet." "Catch me by the sea." "I've got a resting beach face." "We've got no troubles, life is the bubbles." — Samuel E. Wright, "Under the Sea" "Happiness comes in salt water." "Mermaids don't lose sleep over the opinions of a shrimp." "I'm done adulting. Let's be mermaids." "Be a mermaid and make waves." "I'm getting tired of waking up and not being at the beach." "Blood type: coconut oil." "Sorry, mermaids only." "Live by the sea, love by the moon." "Just a bunch of ocean lovers." "Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?" — Ariel, The Little Mermaid "Now you know that mermaids are real." "You wish, jellyfish." "Life is tricky, babe. Stay in your mermaid magic." "Run wild, my ocean child." "Girls just want to be mermaids." "We mermaid for each other." "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink the wild air’s salubrity." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Let's go somewhere where the stars kiss the ocean." "All I see is magic and mermaids." "She was everything real in a world of make-believe." — Atticus, Love Her Wild "This post is sponsored by sunlight and salt water." "Stars got tangled in her hair, and she sparkled like a mermaid." "Quitting everything to be a full-time mermaid." "She is a mermaid on dry land, and the world is her ocean." — J. Iron Word "Sun-kissed every season of the year." "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid. Then, always be a mermaid." "Paradise found." "See you on the next wave." “Doing mermaid things.” “Consider this my audition for ‘Aquamarine.’” “Today’s the day I finally get to be a mermaid.” “Meet me at the reef.” “Traded my feet for a tail. Great decision.” “I’ve never met an ocean I didn’t like.” “Dropping my mermaid makeup routine in the comments!” “Become a mermaid with me.” “Maybe they were born to be a mermaid…” “Oh no, the condensation!” — H2O: Just Add Water