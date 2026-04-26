It’s time to shake things up. This month begins in the midst of Taurus season, when the entire zodiac is working to remove clutter and make space for new opportunities and positive relationships to blossom. Don’t worry, it’ll all pay off in the long run.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 1 will shed light on the areas of your life that could use some pruning. The moon’s transformative link to Pluto this month, plus Jupiter’s harmonious connection with Cancer, will bring an added sense of clarity to these decisions.

On May 16, the moon lands in Taurus, joining the sun in the sign governing material and self-worth, security, and pleasure. The Taurus new moon launches a new lunar cycle, which will bring fresh starts and plentiful opportunities along with it. Days later, on May 20, the sun arrives in Gemini, kickstarting the most sociable astrological season of the year — just in time for your Memorial Day Weekend plans, no less.

The month ends with the Sagittarius full moon on the 31st — the second full moon of the month, but no less important, according to Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com. She explains that the Sagittarius moon forms a close connection with the Black Moon Lilith asteroid, while the Gemini sun is coupled with Uranus, the planet of sudden change.

“This is exposing your truth, and encouraging you to rebel against what has suppressed this in the past,” Sesay says. It appears that authenticity is in full bloom this May.

Some Signs Will Feel May’s Astrology More Than Others

May will bring energy, resolution, and personal growth for Aries, Taureans, and Geminis, according to Sesay, with Taureans experiencing the most transformative month of all. Cancers, Libras, and Capricorns, however, may have a more difficult time working through this month’s big changes. Loosen your grip.

Ahead, you’ll find each zodiac sign’s horoscope for May 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) miniseries/E+/Getty Images Last month brought all-around change for you, Aries, but in May, the stars are getting specific — and your home life and wallet will feel their effects the most. Thankfully, things are looking up. You can expect long-awaited resolutions to ongoing conflicts at home, and positive developments when it comes to your finances.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It’s your time to shine, Taurus. “May is your zodiac sign’s season, so you’ll feel more vitality and personal growth this month,” Sesay says. This month’s new moon will act as a catalyst for this change, bringing fresh perspectives on your work, your relationships, and yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You, the zodiac’s resident social butterfly, will thrive this May, Gemini. You’ll be in your element when the sun shifts into your sign on the 20th, providing you with the energy you need to mix and mingle with anyone and everyone. You never know where a connection could lead, especially when the Sagittarius full moon arrives on the 31st, bringing your love life and relationships into focus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images Is it time for a career shakeup? May brings some uncertainty for you, Cancer. You might realize that your career trajectory is no longer aligned with your vision for your life. You could also experience changes in your health this month — and don’t be shocked if it’s all connected. “Perhaps burnout is causing you to make this decision to change your work,” Sesay says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You’re on the move this month, Leo. This May, travel overlaps with your relationships — you might find yourself taking a trip to reconnect with an old friend, or simply having fun and making new ones in the process. You might also make some moves when it comes to your professional life, Sesay says. Whatever you do, don’t stress about the outcome. This month, your choices are aligned with your authentic self.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Where do you truly feel at home, Virgo? This month, consider where you feel a sense of belonging. You might find that you have a desire to renovate, redecorate, or even change your living situation entirely. Sesay notes that your career could also play a role, meaning you could move for professional opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images Some of your relationships might be on the chopping block this month, Libra. Whether it’s a business partner you’ve felt unsure about, or a situationship that ran its course, “you may decide to dissolve it because it’s no longer in alignment with the person you are becoming,” Sesay says. “Change means something better is coming.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) New beginnings are on their way, Scorpio. This month, you could dive headfirst into a new relationship, or kickstart a business partnership. This comes only after a long period of profound inner work. “You’ve learned that when you value yourself, others will too,” Sesay says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) All work and no play makes a Sag... really tired, TBH. Work is top of mind for you in May, but you’ve burnt yourself out in the past. This month, take a softer approach to your goals. Sesay says, “You’ll feel like shedding what is draining you.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Always read the fine print, Capricorn. This month, your relationships are under a microscope. It’s time to consider if your partnerships, romantic, business, or other, are aligned with your desires for the future. You could also find yourself moving or making design changes to your living space. Go beyond a brief skim of your lease.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Breaking a sweat, Aquarius? This month, you’re turning a new leaf when it comes to health and wellness. Your work life is also picking up steam. You might experience a burst of creativity, leading you back to a project that felt stagnant.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Take May one day at a time, Pisces. This month, your career takes center stage. You might start a new role or consider a new path entirely — but these new steps will set you on a trajectory toward your dream life. Your finances could also feel overwhelming this month, but you’re more than capable of sifting through the paperwork.

Source:

Adama Sesay, founder & professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com