April is set to be one of the most transformative moments in quite some time, and the entire zodiac has never been more locked in. While March was all about letting go and making room for bigger, better, and brighter things, this month is about tackling your goals head-on.

On April 1, the full moon in Libra brings hard truths regarding relationships, desires, and the self to light. One week later, on April 9, Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow ends, while Mars, the planet of action and drive, moves into its exaltation in Aries. This pairing will clear up mental fog and restart your internal fire.

The trend continues as Mercury settles into Aries on April 14, followed by the Aries new moon on the 17th, kicking off a season of empowerment, leadership, and positive breakthroughs. On April 19, Taurus season begins, as the sun moves into the sign of self-worth, beauty, and indulgence.

April also brings a once-in-a-lifetime astrological event. On the 25th, Uranus enters Gemini for the first time since 1941, beginning its seven-year transit through the sign. “Uranus is an outer planet that affects the collective,” says Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com. As a result, Sesay says you may see more conflict across the world — specifically in the U.S.

On a more personal note, though, this may lead to “sudden changes, shocks, and surprises in communication, with siblings, and in your local community.” Not necessarily in bad ways.

Some Signs Will Feel April’s Astrology More Than Others

While the entire zodiac will experience April’s fiery energy, it will be an especially powerful period for Aries, as their season comes to an end. Geminis, Cancers, and Libras will also have a lucky month. On the other hand, Virgos, Capricorns, and Pisceans may find themselves struggling to handle the heat.

Ahead, Sesay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for April 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images It’s your season, and your time to shine, Aries. After a few years of stagnation, this month will bring forward momentum and positive changes. New astrological era, new you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) April is all about you, Taurus. This month brings the final phases of a seven-year-long cycle, “bringing authenticity and radical self-acceptance into your life,” Sesay says. This will manifest in a renewed sense of energy, and a desire to direct it inward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Big changes are coming your way, Gemini. This month, Uranus moves into your sign, kicking off seven years of shocks, surprises, revolution, and eccentricity. “Get ready for your self, identity, and purpose to experience a complete shakeup,” Sesay says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Alistair Berg/DigitalVision/Getty Images Cancer, your boss era is here. This month, you’re taking the lead when it comes to your career. New beginnings and major breakthroughs in your professional life will abound — if you step up to the plate.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Take this as a sign, Leo: Book that ticket. This month, travel is in the stars. Whether you’re taking a vacay, going on a retreat, or finally deciding on a study abroad destination, get out there and explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Money is on the mind this month for you, Virgo. This April, you’re figuring out your finances, resolving old debts, and (finally) getting paid what you’re worth. Time to cash in.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision/Getty Images Block that number, Libra. Last month, you might have found yourself returning to old patterns and past lovers, but April offers a chance to restart. Let go and move forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Time for a spring reset, Scorpio. Your professional life, daily routine, and health are up for review this month. As work picks up, you’ll realize which habits are no longer serving you, and the areas where you’re lacking in the self-care department. Listen to your body.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Love isn’t always easy, Sagittarius. This month, Uranus enters Gemini, introducing turmoil into your romantic partnerships. However, this astrological shakeup could also lead you to shift gears, and focus on a different form of love: self-love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images The home is where your heart is this month, Capricorn. “You have a big change in structure around this area of your life,” Sesay says. This could mean a big move is in the stars, or that it’s time to fix up or redecorate your living space.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarius, you’re making money moves. After a period of delays when it comes to your finances, April will bring welcome progress. You could finally see a payday for projects long in the works.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Big things are coming your way, Pisces. Mercury’s retrograde in your sign has officially wrapped, finally putting an end to that “stuck on pause” feeling. “Things that were stalled and not moving will now move forward and manifest,” Sesay says.

Source:

Adama Sesay, founder & professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com