Brace yourselves, because there’s a *lot* happening this month. By the time it’s over, you might not even recognize yourself. After all, it happens in the midst of eclipse season, which always takes your life for a spin. May is also when the second Mercury retrograde of 2022 will occur, making it a whirlwind of confusion and intensity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of May 2022, then you’re bound to be shocked by what this month has in store.

You may feel scatterbrained and distracted this month, and it’s all thanks to Mercury retrograde. Beginning on May 10, this retrogrades start in gossipy and gregarious Gemini, spinning a web of half-truths throughout the cosmos. What you tell others may come back to haunt you, so make sure you say what you mean and mean what you say. On May 22, Mercury will re-enter stubborn and slow-moving Taurus, changing up the pace. If you find yourself resisting conflicting perspectives, remember that without change, you’ll may wind up in stasis.

In the midst of Mercury retrograde is something that most astrologers would agree is *far* more serious. On May 16, a total lunar eclipse will bleed through the sky, tinging the full moon with crimson. Taking place in dark, penetrating, and fatalistic Scorpio, this lunar eclipse will do a deep dive throughout your psyche and dig up some ancient secrets. You may feel flooded with emotion and overwhelmed by your attachments, so allow the universe to step in and evoke change. Embrace the need to sever links and build new ones. Eclipses always bring you closer to what was always meant to be, so let the beauty of fate find you when you least expect it.

Here’s why these three fixed signs are on the brink of a major transformation:

Masha Raymers/Moment/Getty Images

Leo: You’re Healing The Wounds That Were Inflicted Long Ago

If it feels like the walls are closing in on you this month, don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re coming to the edge of change and you’re feeling the pressure to make the right move. However, a lot of beautiful things can happen under pressure, and if a rock is willing to endure intense heat, it will eventually become a diamond. Know that whatever waits for you on the other side will be symbolic of all the sacrifices you made. Success takes time, and the more you’re willing to go through, the more you’re opening yourself up to achieve.

Scorpio: You’re Letting Go Of Who You *Thought* You Were

This month, your relationships are expanding beyond what they were before. You’re strengthening the partnerships you’re involved in and you’re learning how to cooperate with others on a deeper level. However, remain mindful of how much energy you’re capable of giving, because as April gains momentum, you might feel like you have way too much on your plate. Assert your right to turn something down if it conflicts with something that’s nonnegotiable. Remember — you’re the one who gets to decide where your priorities stand.

Aquarius: You’re Realizing What It Takes In To Succeed In This World

As this month gains momentum, you may feel like all your worst instincts are being activated. As a solar eclipse in Taurus takes lace in your fourth house of home and roots, you’re finding the courage to stare into the shadows that you would typically cause you to avert your eyes. Instead of shunning the less-than-ideal parts of you, you’re discovering the way your imperfections have made you even more powerful. However, power can create chaos without direction, so harness this surge of resilience and use it toward something meaningful.