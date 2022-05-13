I’m not crying, you’re crying. Or maybe we’re all crying? I don't know!
On May 15, the Earth will block the sun’s rays from reaching la luna, prompting a “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse to take place in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, activating releases in everyone’s birth charts. Lunar eclipses are about releasing, and since this is a sign that enjoys maintaining control, these releases are sure to be major.
Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from the May 2022 Blood Moon:
On May 15, the lunar eclipse will prompt you to do some major releasing when it comes to your shared resources and boundaries in your relationships. Now is the time to consider what you need to let go of that’s potentially holding you back from finding balance and autonomy when it comes to your personal time.