On May 15, the Earth will block the sun’s rays from reaching la luna, prompting a “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse to take place in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, activating releases in everyone’s birth charts. Lunar eclipses are about releasing, and since this is a sign that enjoys maintaining control, these releases are sure to be major.

Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from the May 2022 Blood Moon: