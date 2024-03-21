Margot Robbie may have donned her last Barbie-inspired red carpet ‘fit, but the love for all things pink and plastic isn’t going anywhere. Mattel just announced a second Mattel Adventure Park is coming to Bonner Springs, Kansas in 2026. The first of the company’s theme parks, which was announced in 2023, is set to open later this year in Glendale, Arizona.

The Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona will be a mostly indoor park, with two Hot Wheels-themed rollercoasters, a Barbie Beach House, and seven family-friendly Thomas & Friends-themed attractions. Mattel’s latest destination, just outside Kansas City, will feature many of the same attractions, including a Barbie Dream Closet Experience.

This isn’t the first time fans will get to immerse themselves in the world of Barbie. Mattel’s World of Barbie experience has been traveling across the U.S., and the Insta-worthy pop-up includes a life-size Dreamhouse, DreamCamper Van, and rocket ship for you to life life in plastic like a real Barbie doll. However, Mattel Adventure Park Glendale and Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City take it a step further with an interactive retail experience and restaurant.

Here are all the details you need to know about Mattel Adventure Park:

Design Your Own Barbiecore Set

No need to be sad about the Barbie press tour ending. Not only is Greta Gerwig down for a Barbie sequel, but you can continue to live your Barbie dreams at Mattel Adventure Park. In the massive Barbie Beach House, you’ll get to build and customize your own Barbie sets to take home through the Barbie Dream Closet Experience. According to the press release, the attraction “uses hologram technology to bring Barbie to life right before guests’ eyes.”

After shopping, enjoy some themed snacks at The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar, or enjoy a show at the Barbie-themed flying theater.

Other attractions at Mattel Adventure Park include the two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters: Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride and Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer. If you’re not into thrill rides, there are family-friendly attractions at the Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor land and a Masters of the Universe laser tag arena.

Inspired by Mattel games and toys, like Pictionary and Magic 8 Ball, the theme park will also have an 18-hole mini golf experience, and an UNO structure.

The First Mattel Adventure Theme Park Is Set To Open In Late 2024

While Kansas City will have to wait until 2026 to walk through Barbie’s house, Mattel Adventure Park Glendale is set to open later this year. Theme park expert Scott Gustin shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Arizona park will open in “late 2024,” but many locals are skeptical.

“Hopefully it is completed this year cuz [sic] I live nearby and it’s got [a] long way to go,” one person commented on Gustin’s post. They did reveal, “The roller coaster looks good from the freeway.” Mattel does have a live camera update of construction on Glendale’s site, which doesn’t show much right now, but late 2024 could mean the end of December.

Either way, a Mattel-themed park is coming with a chance to keep living the Barbie fantasy, and that’s, as Ken would say, “sublime.”