Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk logs onto our Zoom meeting from an Uber in Miami. She’s on her way to a panel about on-court fashion, something the 22-year-old become known for in her nine years of playing professionally (just look at the custom white minidress from Wilson that made waves at last year’s Wimbledon). It’s a busy week of events and appearances before she prepares for the 2025 Miami Open, a tournament she had to withdraw from last year due to illness. “I didn't have much success before in Miami, but I'm hoping to change that this year,” Kostyuk says. “I love the atmosphere here, and coming once a year is a great feeling.”

When she’s not at practice, she’s exploring the restaurant scene in whatever city she visits. Otherwise, you’ll catch her at her hotel in peak relaxation mode. “I'm not a ‘going out’ person, especially during tournaments,” Kostyuk says. “I try to stay home, order in, and watch some Netflix or interviews.”

Below, the tennis phenom — who’s ranked 29th in the world — shares more about how she prepares for and recovers from her biggest moments on the court.

Elite Daily: Do you tend to get nervous before matches, or have you done it enough now that it doesn’t phase you?

Marta Kostyuk: It doesn't matter how many times you do it, you’re always nervous. Of course, I'm more nervous before some matches than others, but I think it's absolutely normal.

ED: How do you work through it?

MK: It helps a lot to talk it through, with either my coach, my team, or my psychologist. We usually warm up before the match, and when I do an intense practice, I shift my focus to doing very basic things. That helps it fade away a little bit.

ED: Do you have a match-day routine?

MK: It depends. When I have a couple of matches that start at the same time every day during a tournament, I try to keep the routine the same, especially the breakfast. Every week I have different cravings, so whenever I eat something, I’ll stick with it through the rest of the week. You're already so nervous that you don't want to try a different food before the match.

We always do mobility in the morning and warm up on the court. Then, I’ll shower, change, and go through my match with my coach. Some things are the same, but I'm not superstitious — I don’t need to get out of bed with the same leg first, or wear the same thing every time.

ED: What does post-match recovery look like?

MK: It depends. When cryo or red light therapy are accessible, I like to take advantage of those. I either travel with a physiotherapist or there’s one available on-site, so I use them.

ED: What about on non-match days?

MK: During big tournaments, like Miami or Grand Slams, we have a day off in between every match. On those days, I can do interviews and appearances. Otherwise, I’ll do a practice or whatever I need to do, and then go back to the room.

I feel like if I do a good job and give 100% — on-court or off-court — the confidence will be there.

ED: You obviously travel a ton. What do you bring to help you stay grounded no matter where you are?

MK: I always bring a lavender mist to spray on my pillow. Then I have my eye mask because I love to sleep in complete darkness, so when the curtains are not good enough, I put my eye mask on and sleep with it. I also bring a Catholic rosary. And my phone is obviously pretty important, too.

ED: Do you have any tips for staying clear-headed under pressure?

MK: It requires a lot of work and self-awareness. I’ve never focused solely on performing on a tennis court — I also have a very balanced life outside of the court. And I keep working on it.

I think if you know yourself really well, then you can control your emotions and take care of them. Also, being surrounded by the right people is very important.

ED: What makes you feel confident?

MK: The work I do with myself. I feel like if I do a good job and give 100% — on-court or off-court — the confidence will be there. You've done everything you can, and it has to fall into place at some point. Not trying to control things you can’t control also brings confidence, because you focus on what you have to do and the rest will follow.

ED: We are big fans of manifesting at Elite Daily. Are you a manifestation person?

MK: There are things I want to achieve, but I don't necessarily manifest every day. I go step by step in the direction I want to go. That’s partly manifestation, but maybe a different form. I think we all manifest our lives every day by our actions, thoughts, and words, even if we do it subconsciously.

