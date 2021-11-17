Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means budget-savvy shoppers are also readying themselves for the biggest day in retail: Black Friday. If you’re someone who always has an eye out for a good deal, you might be wondering if Marshalls will do a Black Friday sale for 2021. After all, the retailer is known for having great bargains all year long, and the day after Thanksgiving is no exception.

Just like T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, which are also owned by the same parent company, TJX, Marshalls is known for offering store-wide discounts on numerous products all 12 months of the year. So, if you’ve shopped in-store at Marshalls or at its online store in the past, you know you can expect to walk away with popular and brand name clothes, accessories, shoes, beauty products, home products, and more that are all marked down.

While Marshalls locations will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25 to encourage you to focus on enjoying your Turkey Day feast with your loved ones, your local Marshalls will be open bright and early for holiday shopping on Black Friday. On Friday, Nov. 26, Marshalls will have holiday hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving you plenty of time to check off your holiday wish list and get presents for your friends and family — and hopefully save plenty of money in the process.

Here’s what to know about Marshalls’ plans for Black Friday 2021 as well as some of the best discounted products you’ll be able to shop over the holiday weekend.

Is Marshalls’ Black Friday Sale Happening?

Because Marshalls always offers discounts on its products, both in-store and online, the retailer won’t be offering any extra Black Friday or Cyber Monday-specific deals this year. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able be able to save a lot of money on the cute puffer coat you’ve been eyeing or some skincare products.

As always, these deals won’t last forever, so don’t want on checking out once you’ve found something you love. But before you shop the day away in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first and consider shopping online if it’s convenient for you. Not only will you still be able to take advantage of great discounts, but you’ll also beat the crowds and lines.

What Deals Are Happening During Marshalls’ Black Friday Sale?

While Marshall’s might not be doing a Black Friday-specific sale, you can still expect to score major discounts on holiday decor and home goods, shoes, outerwear, beauty, and more. Here are some of the best deals happening at Marshalls right now, but you can check out everything that’s discounted on Marshalls’ website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.