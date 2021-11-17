Here's What We Know About A TJ Maxx Sale This Black Friday

A true Maxxinista doesn’t need a reason to hit up a TJ Maxx, but it’s always nice to check out what the brand has going on for Black Friday. If you’re a fan of the brand ,then you likely already know that TJ Maxx doesn’t go all out for the shopping holiday, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some perks happening at the affordable retailer. So, after you hit up the major sales happening on Nov. 26, you’ll be ready to check out what TJ Maxx is offering this Black Friday.

When it comes to in-store shopping, TJ Maxx will be closed for the entirety of Thanksgiving, so don’t bother getting off the couch after your turkey dinner. However, you’ll be able to get an early start on Nov. 26. Rather than its usual opening hours of 9 a.m., TJ Maxx will be opening its doors at 7 a.m. on Black Friday to get your day started right. From there, it’ll be easy to launch into the Black Friday crowds.

In previous years, TJ Maxx’s Black Friday sale has involved little more than free shipping for online orders as well as a free tote for the first 300 people to check out in stores. To hear about whether TJ Maxx has different plans for its 2021 Black Friday, keep scrolling.

Is TJ Maxx’s Black Friday Sale Happening?

Sadly, TJ Maxx is keeping with tradition and not breaking out the bells and whistles on Nov. 26. Since the brand is always offering incredible deals on designer products, there are plenty of deals happening with or without a major shopping event. According to Blacker Friday, the brand might still offer something like a free gift with purchase or free shipping on online orders, but otherwise, don’t hold your breath for a blowout sale at TJ Maxx.

What deals are happening during TJ Maxx’s Black Friday?

Although nothing special is planned, you can still cop plenty of amazing discounts at TJ Maxx. There are clothes, accessories, beauty items, and even some home goods you can get at jaw-dropping prices. Here are currently some of the best bargains happening at TJ Maxx.

