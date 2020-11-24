Hello, Maxxinistas! If you frequent T.J. Maxx like the rest of us (a sure sign you love a bargain since the store is always overflowing with great deals on super-cute items), you won't be surprised to discover that much of T.J. Maxx's Black Friday sale is skippable. Because items are always on sale, the retailer most often doesn't offer big blanket discounts during the shopping holidays. However, that doesn't mean there aren't a ton of deals already happening at your favorite, affordable store for you to enjoy.

On Black Friday in 2019, T.J. Maxx offered free shipping on all online purchases, as well as a free tote bag to the first 300 shoppers to check out online and in store. As I can't think of anyone who has enough tote bags, that's definitely a reason to shop. But before you rush out the door to shop the IRL sales, bear in mind all T.J. Maxx stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and hours may vary at locations due to rising coronavirus cases. So, check T.J. Maxx's store locator to ensure your shop is up and running.

Shopping in store during the coronavirus pandemic does come with increased risks. You should wear your CDC-approved mask over your mouth and nose the entire time you shop and use hand sanitizer liberally. Also, it's important to avoid crowded stores, as social distancing helps ensure you don't contract or spread the virus. Of course, you can also always forgo in-person shopping for online shopping.

Big Black Friday deals or not, there are a ton of affordable items you can snag at T.J. Maxx this holiday season. Already, the company is running a gift savings deal until Dec. 5, so you can get something for everyone on your list without breaking the bank. And there are new styles and items announced daily. The T.J. Maxx world is your holiday gifting oyster — just don't forget to get yourself a little treat, too.

