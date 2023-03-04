Have you been feeling a bit more delusional than usual? If so, odds are it’s because of the Pisces season haze (as I like to call it). As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, this season coincides with end of winter, which means that changes and adaptations are now within reach, after a long period of stagnancy and inactivity. Now is a time where hope and ideals are being revitalized, and your dreams feel far more within reach. However, this energy can sometimes be a bit unrealistic, but fortunately, the March 2023 full Worm Moon is bringing all the clarity and refinement needed in order to make your fantasies a reality, instead of just a pipe dream. While this lucidity will be granted to every sign, there are four in particular that will benefit the most from March’s full moon, and that’s Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarius. As the mutable signs, they’re far more capable of going with the ebbs and flows that this full moon has to offer, and because of this, they’ll be able to roll with the punches with incredible ease.

Taking place on March 7, the full Worm Moon will illuminate the sky in the mutable earth sign of Virgo, bringing details, productivity, and the desire for improvement to the forefront, after a season of envisioning the future in an abstract, ideal manner. This full is bringing structure and particulars into sharp focus, so that you can implement a useful plan of action in order to actualize your visions. Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are bound to feel this energy the most, since the full moon will be taking place in the fundamental areas of their charts.

What Is A Worm Moon?

A “Worm Moon” takes place as winter comes to a close, and it’s the final full moon before spring officially begins. The nickname “Worm Moon” comes from earthworms beginning to re-emerge as the chilly months pass, providing the birds with nourishment during the spring and summer months. March’s full Worm Moon will take place on March 7 at 7:42 a.m. EST, and it may appear larger than usual to the naked eye as a result of a “moon illusion.” This causes the moon to look bigger than it really is, due to its position in the sky — so be sure to have your camera ready.

Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s why the March 2023 full Worm Moon will impact Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces individuals the most:

Gemini (May 21 - June 22)

On March 7, the full moon will shed light on your fourth house of home and family, prompting you to analyze the different ways you can be productive and efficient behind closed doors. While you’re typically someone who doesn’t worry too much about planning and organizing, you’ll be inspired to put your communicative, inquisitive nature to good use on this day regarding your living space. Whether you’re re-organizing furniture or gearing up for a big move, you’ll be eager to spring into action on this day.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

This month is all about reclaiming your productive nature, Virgo, as the full moon illuminates your first house of self-expression. You’re always looking for new ways to be of service, and on March 7, you’re bound to have your hands full with an array of different tasks. There’s potential for high-stress situations now, so be mindful of how much work you choose to take on. Your desire to cross things off of your to-do list can leave you scatterbrained, so be sure to take on one endeavor at a time, and try not to lose sight of the bigger picture.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 22)

You’ll be called to roll up your sleeves and get busy during the March 7 full moon, Sagittarius, particularly in your career and professional life. As someone who’s always tends to prioritize end goal rather than the nitty gritty, this lunation is bound to be a great time for you to focus on the things you may tend to overlook. If you’ve been feeling the need to put together a plan of action at work, no is definitely the time to do so. No matter how you make use of your time today, you’re certain to knock plenty of tasks off of your to-do list.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 20)

On March 7, the full moon will light up your seventh house of romantic relationships, calling for you to get organized and refined in this area. Whether you’re helping a partner sort through some responsibilities or offering some valuable advice to a friend, you’ll definitely be focused on being of service to others on this day. While now is a great time to be useful in relationships, be sure not to neglect your own needs. It’s harder to be helpful to others when you’re pouring from an empty cup.