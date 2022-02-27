The Pisces New Moon Will Initiate A Metamorphosis For These 4 Zodiac Signs

You’re being pulled down a beautiful adventure, because you’re gearing up for an incredible new moon. In astrology, a new moon is always a powerful opportunity to lay down the groundwork for something new and open your heart to a whole new perspective. In fact, a new moon is always the best time to set an intention, because as the moon moves through the remaining 28-days of its cycle, you’ll carry that intention with you in everything you do. The zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have every reason to look forward to what’s coming next.

This new moon is a special one and it’s not one to discount. For one thing, this new moon takes place in mystical and imaginative Pisces, which could lead you toward a powerful spiritual awakening. The enchanting and free-flowing energy of this water sign is centered on love, openness, adventure, and artistic expression, so use this energy to deepen your connection with the universe you around you.

Because this new moon will join forces with Jupiter in Pisces, it’s an incredibly beautiful and abundant time to be alive. Whatever Jupiter touches inevitably becomes bigger, because Jupiter loves to make things better and brighter. And because Jupiter is happy in its home zodiac sign, it’s also replenishing your creative juices and increasing the level of fertility in your life. Make no mistake — if you start manifesting your dreams now, you will not be disappointed.

Taking place on March 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET, here’s why mutable signs could begin to embrace a major life change on this new moon:

Gemini: You’re Feeling Ambitious And Aligned With Your Goals

This new moon is taking your career to the next level. Activating your 10th house of reputation and professional success, this new moon is encouraging you to start making the boss moves you’ve been itching to make. You’re finally ready to take what belongs to you, and if you see yourself as a winner, other people will too. It’s time to compete for what you desire, because if you don’t even participate, how will you ever win?

Virgo: You’re Learning How To Nurture Stronger Relationships

You’re taking a closer look at your relationships during this new moon. As it starts a new chapter in your seventh house of partnerships, this new moon is guiding you toward a deeper understanding of how to give and receive love. It’s also encouraging you to rethink the level of harmony, stimulation, and commitment you’re receiving from others, because you deserve a relationship that never makes you question their loyalty.

Sagittarius: You’re Building The Home You’ve Always Dreamed Of

You deserve a space that belongs to you; a place where you know you can let down your guard and be your honest self. As this new moon brings healing to your fourth house of home and family, you’re nurturing your life right at the root, so underestimate the level of dedication your heart requires. You’re embracing so much love and TLC right where you need it most, so create the version of home that feels right to you.

Pisces: You’re Embracing Your Potential And Shooting For The Moon

This upcoming new moon takes place in Pisces, which means it’s time to go big or go home. This is a big moment in your life, especially as Jupiter in Pisces influences you for the better. You’re embracing confidence, enthusiasm, and love as you embark on this next chapter. From the looks of it, the journey you’re on is about to get so much better. In fact, it’s about to reward you for all your hard work.