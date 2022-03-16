Pisces season is a time to allow yourself to dream big — in fact, the bigger the dream, the better. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, there are literally no bounds when it comes to this sign, making it easier to envision the hopes and wishes that you have for the future. However, while envisioning what you want is an important part of manifesting, it can only take you part of the way. As the full moon in Virgo prepares to take center stage on March 18, every zodiac sign will notice more of an emphasis on efficiency and attention to detail — which are essential parts of turning your dreams into a reality. In fact, the emotional meaning of the March 2022 full moon in Virgo is reminding everyone that in order to manifest what you want, you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Virgo is a mutable earth sign all about productivity, details, and perfectionism, which is everything that Pisces as a sign isn’t. If Virgo is about the details, then Pisces is about the big picture. While both of these perspectives are incredibly necessary (and they help to keep each other balanced) the emotional meaning of the full moon in Virgo is all about remembering that wishful thinking can only get you so far. As an earth sign, Virgo is all about keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground — because how else will the work get done? The full moon on March 18 is your reminder that the only way to achieve your ideals is ensure that you’ve laid the necessary groundwork for your dream to fully thrive.

Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/Getty Images

When Is The March 2022 Full "Worm" Moon In Virgo?

On March 18 at 3:17 a.m. ET, the full moon in Virgo will illuminate the night sky — as well as the Virgo-ruled house in your birth chart — shining a light on the area of your life that’s gently asking for your attention. The Pisces-ruled house in your birth chart has been where you’ve likely noticed growth and opportunity reveal itself to you, and while this has been a great time to reconnect with your sense of hopefulness, the full moon in Virgo is asking that you pair your optimism with efficiency. The full moon is the perfect time to write out a list of things you may need to do in order to accomplish your aspiration. Do you have the necessary resources? If not, how can you go about obtaining them?

While Virgo as a sign is far more realistic than Pisces, it’s not meant to keep you from dreaming. In fact, these energies pair perfectly together: Pisces envisions, while Virgo rolls up their sleeves and gets busy. Pay close attention to what this full moon reveals to you — your dream isn’t far-fetched, it just may need a more concise plan. The possibilities of what you can manifest are endless, but they must be paired with a strong, reliable work ethic. With these two things, anything is possible.