Get excited, because March is the month you’ve been waiting for. Pisces season has arrived and this spiritual and imaginative water sign is bestowing you with *so* many gifts. And, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of March 2022 — Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries — then you have all the more reason to celebrate. In fact, you’re embracing a form of love that’s deeper than you ever imagined.

Pisces season is the time to lay back and dream of alternate realities. Tap into unseen forces, embrace the great beyond, and open your heart to all sorts of beautiful opportunities. This year, Pisces season is even more enlightening than usual, because on March 5, the sun will join forces with expansive Jupiter, and on March 13, it will join forces with dreamy Neptune. This bright and otherworldly energy will cause your cup to runneth over, flowing beyond the boundaries that separate us and confine us. You have so much to gain, so don’t convince yourself you deserve anything less than what makes you feel loved and inspired. Embrace the present moment, because abundance flows between the barriers of the past and the future.

Your love life and your social life are also receiving a rejuvenating boost this month. On March 6, romantic Venus and passionate Mars will join forces in observant and eccentric Aquarius, causing electricity to surge through your connections. Let it remind you of all the reasons to love the people in your life, because on March 28, you may run into conflicts as lovable Venus slams into judgmental Saturn. However, if you can overcome your differences, it will seal the cracks in your relationship with unbreakable iron.

Here’s why the month of March will be a particularly beautiful experience for *these* zodiac signs:

Aries: You’re Tapping Into Your Spirituality And Aligning With Your Higher Self

As the month begins, the sun will be in your quiet and introspective 12th house, encouraging you to embrace healing as you prepare for the demands of Aries season. Before you can truly embrace your solar return, you need to journey through your inner world and embrace the emotions you’ve been carrying. Allow yourself to feel whatever you need to feel before you let it all go. Embrace the love and clarity you’ve been searching for, because it’s all leading you toward so much growth.

Aquarius: You’re Feeling Inspired, Loved, And Infatuated With Life

Aquarius season may be long gone, but that doesn’t mean the party is over. In fact, this month, you might be in an even *better* place than you were before. As Venus and Mars meet up in Aquarius at exactly 0 degrees, it’s clear you’re loved and evident that you’re blessed. This month, you’re feeling excited to be who you are and ready to radiate the level of confidence that matches your true potential. The more you learn how to express yourself, the more others will understand how to love you. When you share your secrets, they stop being secrets and they start becoming the truth. Share your truth, even when it hurts.

Pisces: You’re Embracing Real Confidence And Honoring Your Growth

The month of March begins with the sun in Pisces, fully immersing you in your own private dream world. During your solar return, you’re reconnecting with your spirituality, your creativity, and your sense of self. As you celebrate your strengths, you’re also learning how to honor your weaknesses, because being imperfect is also what makes you beautiful. Let the next few weeks center on your own evolution of the self, because you aren’t the same person you were last year. Now, you’re more “you” than you’ve ever been.