These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing So Much Love & Abundance This Week

You’re coming to the end of a long journey this week and it’s time to celebrate how far you’ve come. After all, you’re in the final stretch of Pisces season, which means you’ve reached the final pages of a beautiful chapter in your life. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, which brings you to the end of the astrological calendar. As you let go of the past, you’re only creating space for something new, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 14, 2022 — Virgo, Pisces, and Aries — you’ll love what’s coming next.

You know this week is gonna be a powerful one, because it begins with a full moon. On March 18, a full moon in logical, intellectual, and analytical Virgo will take place at 3:17 a.m. ET. Virgo loves combing through the details, delineating deeper truths, and coming up with a plan. As the rational energy of this earth sign opposes the emotional energy of the sun in Pisces it will encourage you to see things as they are without losing your faith in what could be. Find a way to merge the side of you that’s realistic with the part of you that’s idealistic. You need common sense in order to make things better, but you also need faith in order to believe that things actually *can* get better.

Believe in the impossible (and more). Aries season begins on March 20 at 11:33 a.m. ET, paving the way for what’s known as the “astrological new year”. In astrology, the new year always begins once the sun enters Aries, when the ice of winter gives way to the buds of spring at the moment the vernal equinox takes place. When the natural world comes back to life, *you* come back to life. Let Aries season show you your infinite potential.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs are loving what this week has to offer:

Virgo: You’re Embracing Power, Confidence, And Self-Acceptance

This week, you’re reaching a milestone in your life. This milestone could be a grand, sweeping change that ripples throughout your entire life, or it be a simple moment that validates whether you’re on the right path. As a full moon in Virgo rises in the sky, it will bring a revelation to the surface that allows you to see a part of yourself in a new light. And the more you understand yourself, the more you’ll begin to understand your relationships and what you need from them.

Pisces: You’re Nurturing Your Relationships With The Love They Deserve

You’ve been embracing a burst of confidence and self-acceptance that has been redefining your individuality. Ever since Pisces season began, you’ve been riding one wave of self-discovery after another. However, this week, you’re discovering even more about your relationships and where they stand. Do things that bring you closer to the ones you love and open to forming new connections. You’re tapping into a mindset of love and abundance and it’s attracting even more.

Aries: You’re Tapping Into Your Power And Raising Your Vibration

This week, you’re coming to terms with what you need in order to feel cleansed and whole. Tap into the habits, regimens, and routines that bring out your healthiest and brightest self, because you deserve to be operating at the best possible function. This is the last week of Pisces season, which means that Aries season begins on March 20. Use this week to soak up the last few days of the sun transiting your 12th house of spirituality, because this healing energy is preparing you for a beautiful journey.