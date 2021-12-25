Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.

During 2022, Jupiter — planet of luck, adventure, and wisdom — will be in the ideal position to bring everyone some much needed excitement. After all, the year begins with Jupiter in empathetic and imaginative Pisces, which happens to be the zodiac sign of its rulership. This will give Jupiter everything it needs to make the world a more beautiful place, especially when it joins forces with dreamy and spiritual Neptune on April 12. As Jupiter and Neptune become one — forming a conjunction that only occurs every 13 years — it will radiate enough artistic energy to start the next renaissance. And throughout 2022, Jupiter in Pisces will you bring so much love, romance, and abundance, so take advantage of it.

Jupiter will also spend time moving through passionate and competitive Aries from May 10 to Oct. 28, before finally returning to Aries once again on Dec. 20. This transit will encourage you to tap into your confidence, helping you make bold decisions that reflect your power.

If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Aries, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, so much luck is coming your way. Here’s why 2022 might just be your year:

Aries: You’re Discovering A Deep And Powerful Confidence

There’s nothing you love more than proving yourself and fulfilling your potential. This year, Jupiter will move through Aries from May 10 to Oct. 28 before re-entering Aries on Dec. 20, where it will remain throughout 2023. You’re only getting a taste of your Jupiter return this year, and it’s giving you a glimpse of all the ways it has yet to build your confidence. If this doesn’t give you a reason to look forward to 2022 (and even 2023), what will?

Cancer: You’re Feeling Open-Minded And Ready For An Adventure

When 2022 begins, Jupiter will be moving through fellow water sign, Pisces. This glorious transit will activate your ninth house of adventure and open-mindedness. This year, Jupiter is bringing you luck in the form of new experiences and spontaneous shenanigans that take your breath away. Set yourself free from limiting perspectives, because Jupiter will show you a whole new world throughout 2022.

Scorpio: You’re Radiating Love, Magic, And Creativity

The icing on the cake of 2022 is Jupiter in Pisces and no one is more eager to get a slice of it more than you. After all, Jupiter will also be moving through your passionate and pleasure-oriented fifth house, which will make everything seem more romantic, beautiful, and colorful. You may even have an artistic resurgence during this time, so don’t deny your instincts to create magic from your very fingertips.

Pisces: You’re Letting Go Of Your Ego And Letting In To Love

Back in 2021, Jupiter was only in Pisces for a few short months (from May 16 to July 28, to be exact). During this time, you began embracing the magic that sits within your heart, waiting to be activated. Now that Jupiter is back in Pisces and ready party, 2022 might just be one of the best years of your life. On April 12, Jupiter will join forces with Neptune, sending you so much love and luck. Let go of your ego and become one with the universe.