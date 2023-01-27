Although the year started off a little chaotic, February will be off to a much more pleasant start. With zero planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022, there’ll be nothing standing in the way of pursuing your New Year’s resolutions, and the astrology of February is making it easy to kick things off. With Mars finally out of retrograde and moving direct in Gemini, new thoughts and ideas are abundantly flowing, and as Mars forms a square to Venus in Pisces on Feb. 4, you’ll be engaging in plenty of new, mentally-stimulating encounters with the people around you. As a result, this configuration between Venus and Mars is considered to be the luckiest day in February 2023, so if your love life could use a little spicing up, be sure to mark this day on your calendar.

While Venus and Mars aren’t always the most compatible pair, their interactions in the cosmos tend to add some excitement to relationships: Both of these planets are warm in nature, so when they’re configured, sparks fly. Since Venus is currently in the mutable, water sign of Pisces, love, connection, and intimacy are a major priority — and as Mars in Gemini forms a square to Venus, curiosity and mental stimulation are only fanning the hopeful, idealistic flames of this planet when it comes to matters of the heart.

A square aspect is oftentimes considered a tense configuration between two planets, but the nature of a square solely depends on the two planets involved. Since Venus and Mars share some similarities, when engaging with each other via a square they instigate each other in a way that can invite new energy and vitality into relationships.

If you’re looking for some zest in your romantic relationships just in time for Valentine’s Day, this transit’s got you covered. Here’s what each sign can expect during the best day in February:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

February’s turning things up a notch for you, Aries, particularly when it comes to sharing your thoughts and ideas. As Mars, your chart ruler, engages with Venus in Pisces on Feb. 4, you’ll be eager to share perspectives that highlight introspection and self-awareness. While Mars retrograde likely caused you to bite your tongue, this transit is the perfect time to reconnect to your instinctive message. It’s a good day to join a group chat, or have a discussion with someone willing to listen.

Taurus (April 19 - May 21)

On Feb. 4, Venus (aka your chart ruler) will receive a square from Mars in Gemini, stimulating your friendships and alliances. It’s the perfect time to engage in heated conversations, Taurus — so don’t hesitate to speak your mind. This transit is a time for you to advocate for your values and morals, regardless of who agrees — but the mutable nature of Venus and Mars assures that offense won’t be taken. As long as you keep the conversation light and don’t take anything too personally, this transit should offer you the perfect amount of mental stimulation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 22)

On Feb. 4, Mars in your sign will square Venus in Pisces, adding heat to your career and reputation. You’re bound to feel a surge in energy today, and it’s a good time to socialize, network, and discuss your future plans and goals with colleagues. This transit will get your creative juices flowing, and with Mars officially direct and speeding through your first house, you’ll be able to push your endeavors forward. If you feel yourself going in too many different directions at once, try to narrow your focus down to one pursuit at a time. You don’t want to burn out.

Cancer (June 22 - July 19)

This month, your current philosophies and morals will be met with newfound passion as Venus and Mars form a square on Feb. 4. While this may not be a day where you’re prompted to share your new findings with others, you’re bound to do some deep inner reflection on this day. It’s a good day to read a new book or tune into a podcast — anything that stimulates your mind in a way that’s liberating and limitless.

Leo (July 19 - Aug. 22)

Your friendships and community are heating up this month, Leo, as Mars in your 11th house forms a square to Venus in Pisces. On this day, you’re bound to be engaging in more in-depth conversations with your peers, and while this is certain to stimulate you mentally, it could lead to some ruffled feathers. Be mindful of the information you choose to share with others today — make sure that it’s something you’re comfortable disclosing, and not just an impulsive confession.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

On Feb. 4, your romantic relationships will be heating up as Mars in Gemini squares Venus in Pisces. It’s a good day to engage in some stimulating conversations, Virgo, just try not to take yourself (or others) too seriously now. This transit isn’t particularly productive, but if you do notice some productivity, it’s bound to come from your career and professional endeavors. It’s a good day to collaborate with your significant other or colleague on something light-hearted and fun — save the more serious responsibilities for another day.

Libra (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

This month, Venus, your chart ruler, will be squared by Mars in Gemini, encouraging you to spice things up in your daily routines and habits. Mars is liberating your perspectives and world views, and on Feb. 4, you’ll be prompted to use any newfound knowledge or wisdom to revamp your rituals. Taking care of your mind, body, and soul is a spiritual practice, and on this day, feel free to play around with different ways of caring for yourself. You are the self-care queen, after all.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 21)

As Mars (aka your chart ruler) squares Venus in Pisces this month, expect your creative pursuits and passion-filled endeavors to be spiced up. As a fellow water sign, you’ll be feeling grateful for the newfound inspiration, even if it does come from heavier, more somber ideas. Since Mars is currently traveling through your eighth house, you’ve been embracing the more serious parts of life as of late, but this transit is encouraging you to channel those feels into a new project. Allow yourself to let go and get creative, Scorpio — inspiration is bound to come from the unlikeliest of places today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 19)

On Feb. 4, Venus and Mars will form a square, providing energy and enthusiasm in your home and family life. Whether you’re moving in with a significant other or introducing them to relatives, your relationships are experiencing some newfound stimulation this month. It’s a great time to engage in high-spirited conversations with your loved ones, Sagittarius — even if these discussions are short lived. This transit may only be bringing the heat temporarily, but the stimulation it offers your private life is bound to linger.

Capricorn (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

This month, your thoughts and ideas will be met with some heat as Mars squares Venus in Pisces. Feb. 4 is the perfect time for you to advocate for opinions and perspectives, Capricorn, and your message is bound to be well-received. As an earth sign, you sometimes tend to take yourself too seriously, but on this day, the conversations you engage in are likely to be fun and light-hearted. Don’t worry too much if these discussions are fleeting — the newfound spark in ideas is bound to inspire you to take action in one way or the other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

Your money and resources will experience a surge in vitality this month, as Mars forms a square to Venus in Pisces. It’s a good time to treat yourself, Aquarius, but try not to go too overboard — this transit tends to make it easy to overindulge. You’ll be inspired by your creative pursuits to invest your time, energy, or money into a new pursuit, so be sure to let it guide you. This transit is all about spontaneity for you, but it doesn’t mean you have to break the bank.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your home and domestic life will be spicing things up for you this month, Pisces, as Mars squares Venus in your first house of personal identity. Whether you’ve got relatives visiting you, or you’re moving homes altogether, you’ll be called to spring into action. Just be mindful of potential conflicts between where you come from and where you’re headed — sometimes these two parts of yourself don’t always see eye-to-eye. As long as you still honor yourself and your desires, though, you’ll be fine.