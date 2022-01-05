You may still not know how to fold in the cheese, but what you do know is that your favorite characters and moments from Schitt’s Creek still live rent-free in your head. Even though the hilarious series ended in 2020, you’ve been marathon-watching it on Netflix whenever you need a comfort show to turn on. While you’re revisiting the Rose family, you can get your craft on with the Lion Brand Schitt’s Creek yarn collection.
Not only does the collab collection feature yarns inspired by the show, but it also boasts knit kits as well so you can make your very own Schitt’s Creek crafts. If there are times where you catch yourself saying “bébé” instead of baby or “ew, David” when something grosses you out, you definitely will love each and every one of these DIY kits in the Lion Brand Yarn Schitt’s Creek collection. In fact, it calls for a craft night with your besties. All you need is some fruit wine cocktails and a folded cheese charcuterie board for snacking on while you knit a Moira Rose-inspired beret or Café Tropical sweater.
You could even throw on some of your fave episodes to watch as you work. If this sounds like a journey you could really love for yourself, check out these nine items in the Schitt’s Creek knitting collection available now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.