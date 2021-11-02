Something magical (and delicious) is happening for Potterheads this week. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, Le Creuset's Harry Potter food truck in NYC is not only giving away some tasty treats, but a chance to win cookware from its new Wizarding World collection. Instead of grabbing something from the Honeydukes Express trolley, you and your friends can stop by the food truck for some fantastic fare. The Harry Potter-inspired menu includes a savory Half Moon Pasty and Golden Scotch Egg made with a soft-boiled egg wrapped with a spiced Beyond Beef coating that’s deep fried until golden brown.

For something sweeter, you can order up the citrusy Treacle Tart or Dark Arts Trifle with layers of brownie, espresso, dulce de leche, mascarpone cream, and chocolate mousse. The best part of all is that you’ll be able to “Accio” one menu item for free while supplies last. Along with your tasty treat, you will also receive a scratch-off for a chance to win a range of additional prizes. Smaller items include Harry Potter PopSockets for your phone. If you’re a home chef or someone looking to try out some Harry Potter-inspired recipes from TikTok, though, you’ll want to cross your fingers for one of the bigger prizes that includes items from Le Creuset's Harry Potter collection and Williams Sonoma.

The brand new Le Creuset cookware collection includes adorable Harry Potter-themed dutch ovens, Hogwarts house plates, and a wand-inspired spatula set, which is just what you need to make a feast worthy of the Great Hall. These items will also come in handy with the holidays coming up and any magical dinner parties you have planned. You may even win a Wizarding World mug set for sipping tons of Butterbeer all fall long.

If this sounds like everything your muggle heart could ever want, you’ll want to stop by Le Creuset's Harry Potter food truck on the corner of 25th and Broadway in Manhattan, Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. each day. The truck will be super close to the Harry Potter New York flagship store in the Flatiron District, which is where you can purchase even more items from the Le Creuset's Harry Potter collection or order up a Butterbeer from the Butterbeer Bar to go along with your chosen food.

The food truck will probably be just a subway ride away for anyone in New York. However, if you’re traveling to the city to check out this Harry Potter pop-up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you delay traveling until you’re fully vaccinated. Since Le Creuset's Harry Potter food truck is also totally free and open to the public, you’ll want to head over early to make sure you can get a treat.

You don’t want to miss your chance to not only enjoy a beef pasty that rivals the Cornish pasties served at the Three Broomsticks Inn or a golden syrup tart that looks like something you’d find at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade, but the opportunity to take home a Quidditch-inspired dutch oven for free. The prices of the Le Creuset's Harry Potter collection range from $25 to $400, so you could really walk away feeling like the “chosen one.”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.