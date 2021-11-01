The magic starts at just $25.
As if Le Creuset’s high-end cookware weren’t magical enough, the brand is dropping a Harry Potter-themed line. Now you can serve up your holiday dishes and drinks in vibrant, long-lasting cookware and accessories that will instantly transport you and your guests to Hogwarts.
To kick off the collection, Le Creuset will host a Harry Potter food truck for NYC-based wizards and witches a few steps away from Harry Potter New York. The event, which will take place from Nov. 2-4, will go from noon to 4 p.m.
Not only will you be able to enjoy Hogwarts-themed treats, but you can enter to win pieces from the new collection.