38 Captions For Las Vegas, When You’re Posing In Front Of Those Neon Lights

You're lucky for a lot of reasons. Sure, you might not find a five dollar bill laying on the ground on the reg, or always pick the right lottery numbers. But I bet you’re lucky enough to have the best friends in the world who are also your go-to travel companions. Now that you’ve all got vaxication on the brain, the next destination on your mind is Nevada. That requires you to have some Instagram captions for Las Vegas prepped and ready to go.

Everywhere you look, you’re getting flashes of neon lights, stunning hotels, and cacti, so you must be in Las Vegas, or are at least thinking about it. Maybe you’re checking into the city for a bachelorette party or an exciting getaway with your partner. From the moment you see the signature “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, you’ll be on cloud nine. You’ll likely pull out your phone, and start documenting the trip with selfies, boomerangs, and montages on TikTok.

The destination has no shortage of excursions or opportunities for you to grab the perfect pic, especially if you have your best friends by your side. They can snap a photo while you roll the dice, and work the angles while you get ready for a night of dancing. They can pose with you next to a giant fountain that reminds you of the one in Friends, and in the pool with floaties shaped like flamingos, pineapples, and cocktails.

As you ride into Las Vegas, be sure to pick out a couple of these captions for those fun-loving pics and the endless memories.

"Feelin' lucky in Las Vegas." "I'm in the mood to spend a whole weekend in Las Vegas." "What happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas." "Everyone needs to take a trip to Las Vegas." "A little bit Las Vegas." "This is the neon sign I've been looking for." "Follow the call of the disco ball." "Living under the neon lights." "Casinos and card games up ahead." "You can’t say we didn’t live life." — Kourtney Kardashian "Paradise is anywhere with pink skies and palm trees." "I wish these nights could last forever." "Life is good when you're in Las Vegas." "That’s what you get for waking up in Vegas." — Katy Perry, “Waking Up In Vegas” "I'll be ready in a prosecco." "Did someone say bottomless mimosas?” "Time to break out the party pants." "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails." "Today’s itinerary: go to the pool. That’s it!" "No bad days here." "Dancing in the middle of the desert." "Sunsets, shopping, and my soulmates." "It was all a desert dream." "Good times only." "Get ready with me, Las Vegas edition." "See you soon, Las Vegas." "My GPS brought me to paradise." "FRIENDS: The One in Vegas." "I can check Las Vegas off my bucket list." "The sunsets in Vegas are unmatched." "To the club we go." "Let’s find a way to bring this cute pool float home." "All dressed up, plenty of places to go." "Sometimes, you just have to roll the dice." "Practicing my poker face. Is it working?" "Someone brought room temperature vodka." — David Rose, Schitt’s Creek "This is the suite life." "Wanna bet?"