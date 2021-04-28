TikTokers Are Showing Off Their Travel Dreams Via Viral #DontBeSurprised Trend

As more and more people are getting vaccinated, they're finally starting to make real travel plans. Those filled with an overwhelming amount of wanderlust probably already have their first trips planned and plane tickets booked, but if you're still in the dream phase, TikTok's #DontBeSurprised trend is just for you. The viral hashtag has allowed users to show off their dream scenarios, and a lot of TikTokers are using it to present where they'd like to jet off to next.
Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that fully vaccinated people can safely travel within the U.S., continuing to wear your mask and social distancing as much as possible. If you want to travel abroad, you should check out the COVID-19 protocols in your country of choice. While you wait to be fully vaccinated (which is two weeks after your last shot) and feel comfortable enough to get away, you can daydream with other TikTokers on where you'd like to go. Maybe some of these eight #DontBeSurprised TikToks will inspire you to make some solid plans.