Kendall Jenner’s Frozen Watermelon Margarita Recipe Includes The Most Genius Hack

Nothing sounds quite as refreshing as a frozen drink on a hot day. If that drink just so happens to be a frozen watermelon margarita, consider yourself in paradise. With the summer season almost here, you need to try Kendall Jenner’s frozen watermelon margarita recipe. This delicious and refreshing drink will come in handy for all those pool hangs and beach days on the horizon.

Even if you’re just lounging out in your backyard or watching a movie with your BFF, a frozen watermelon margarita sounds really refreshing, and the best part is it’s easy to whip up. According to Kendall Jenner’s frozen watermelon recipe, you really only need five ingredients and five minutes to prepare your new fave summer drink. One of those ingredients is, of course, Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

The Kardashian-Jenner fam is a fan of Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand, also using it to whip up a hydrating ginger margarita recipe with the 818 Blanco tequila. However, this frozen watermelon margarita recipe is Kendall’s very own creation. Unlike some frozen drinks that use a lot of ice to create that delicious slushie texture, this recipe doesn’t. That means as you’re relaxing in the sun, your drink won’t water down over time. You’ll have that delicious watermelon margarita taste the entire time you’re sipping.

What’s In Kendall Jenner’s Frozen Watermelon Margarita Recipe?

That’s enough talking about Jenner’s frozen watermelon margarita recipe. It’s time to actually make it yourself. Before you begin, you’ll want to gather up the ingredients, which include:

1/2 cup 818 Tequila

1/8 cup orange liqueur

4 to 5 cups chopped watermelon

1/4 cup agave nectar

1/4 cup lime juice

Ice

The ice is only as needed, so you can skip it if you feel like your watermelon is frozen enough. Speaking of which, if you do want the no ice version, you’ll need to chop up your watermelon the night before so that it can freeze overnight. While you may be following her margarita recipe, after seeing how Jenner cuts cucumbers, you may want to watch a YouTube tutorial on how to chop watermelon instead of following her lead on this one.

Once you’ve frozen about four to five cups of chopped watermelon, you’re ready to start blending. Pour everything into your blender and blend on high until you get that smooth, slushie texture. You can also add in your ice if you feel you need it, but the less ice, the more flavor you’ll get.

How To Serve Kendall Jenner’s Frozen Watermelon Margarita Recipe

All you need to do next is pour your blended drink into a nice cup for serving. Jenner’s recipe recommends serving it with a salt-rimmed glass and both a lime wedge and lime zest as a garnish. Jenner has also shared how to make a tequila twist bar before that can come in handy if you’re planning a pool party or summer hang with your besties. Along with some frozen watermelon margaritas for your BFFs to enjoy, they can also make their drinks Insta-worthy with a cute tequila twist garnish.

While the tequila twists are meant to bring out “different flavors in each tequila” as you’re sipping on it by itself, the tequila twist bar can offer fun ideas on how to make picture-perfect garnishes for your watermelon margs as well. Of course, for something Insta-worthy, you can also just serve your frozen watermelon margaritas in a cute watermelon glass. It’s on theme, adorable, and will add a pop of color to your sipping selfies by the pool.