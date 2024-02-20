Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t believe in New Year’s resolutions. “I don't really subscribe to the ‘new year, new me’ thing. I'm good with me,” the Grammy-nominated singer tells Elite Daily. “I'd like to keep growing, but I don't want the pressure of a resolution.”

Instead, the 30-year-old prefers taking things day by day. “I'm just interested in doing the next right thing. That's the phase that I'm in this year,” she explains. “That's why my January was damp, not dry.”

When it comes to building healthy habits, the Rolling Up The Welcome Mat singer has been steadily adding more and more self-care practices to her regular routine. Most recently, she wrapped up a 12-week healthy hair challenge as part of her partnership with Pantene. But it’s not just her hair that’s getting TLC.

Whether the Nashville native is soaking up time in her infrared sauna or embracing “towel time,” she knows how to make wellness work for her. Below, Ballerini shares her self-care routine, recovery hacks, and why she prioritizes alone time.

Elite Daily: You were on the Heartfirst Tour for six months, all the way up until December. How does your self-care routine change when you are on the road versus at home?

Kelsea Ballerini: I have to be a little more diligent with self-care when I'm on the road. The wear and tear on tour is a lot different than at home. If I'm actively touring, it’s four shows a week.

On tour, sometimes I'll put a wig on and just let my hair be. I'm really more interested in keeping myself healthy than I am frying my hair every single night. That’s been a trick that I've used this last year. The wig is giving Beyoncé, and we love her.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

ED: I imagine that kind of hectic schedule can take a toll on your body. Are there any recovery practices you’ve started implementing?

KB: I like getting a massage. I've also been into dry needling recently, which helps inflammation. I've had a problem with my shoulder for a while. They find the pressure points, and they'll dry needle them. It's deeper than acupuncture. It's not painful, and it's more holistic than other kinds of pain management.

ED: Besides fitting in a massage or dry needling session, how does your routine shift on days you’re not busy with performing?

KB: On off days, I try to give my skin and hair a full break. I don’t wear makeup or put heat on my hair. I’ll put Miracle Rescue Mask in my hair, too.

My life has changed a lot in the last few years, so I had to re-get to know what it felt like to be home by myself.

ED: Clearly, you have a really busy schedule between working on a new album, going to awards shows, and performing live. What would a restorative self-care day look like for you?

KB: I’d start with a really slow morning: get my coffee, get back in bed, and then take a really good shower.

I keep talking about towel time, but it's my new favorite thing. That time after you take a shower, do your full hair and skin care routines, and then sit in it for a minute. Listen to music or a podcast. Towel time is it. Later, I’d take my dog for a walk.

ED: Besides your dog, Dibs, who would you spend time with on your ultimate fill-your-cup day?

KB: Probably no one. I'm an only child, so I used to love alone time. But over the last five years or so, even when I'm alone, I'm not really. I'm always around people or sharing a wall on a tour bus, and it made me forget how to be alone.

My life has changed a lot in the last few years, so I had to re-get to know what it felt like to be home by myself. At first, I didn't like it. It made me really uncomfortable, but now I'm starting to enjoy it again. So, if I happen to be home by myself, which is not often, then I really try to embrace it.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

ED: On those rare days you have to yourself at home, how do you practice wellness?

KB: I have an infrared sauna at home that I use almost every day. It's a game changer, especially if you struggle with seasonal depression. Red light therapy is really good for mood boosting and gives me a good sweat.

Also, TikTok made me buy those glass balls that you put in the freezer. If I’m home, I'll put them under my eyes for a couple minutes to wake myself up. They feel so good and de-puff so beautifully. I love using them, especially before I do anything on-camera.

ED: I also saw your post about winter hot tubbing on Instagram in January. Is that a go-to for you to de-stress?

KB: Yeah. It's only cold getting in and out, so it’s not that bad. When you're in there, it's really nice. I grew up going to Gatlinburg [in Tennessee], where we would always try to find a cabin with a hot tub. So, it's a bit of nostalgia for me. When I bought my house, its hot tub was one of its biggest draws for me.

I also absolutely believe in gua sha for de-stressing. I grind my teeth when I’m feeling stressed or anxious, so my jaw gets really tense. Gua sha makes such a difference. You never want to feel like you need to change anything about your face. But I could see the jaw tension on me, and gua sha has made a difference in the shape of my face.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.