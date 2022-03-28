30 Kate Sharma Quotes From Bridgerton For Your Most Confident Selfies
It’s time to channel some of Kate’s wit.
She may be new to the Ton this season on Bridgerton, but Kate Sharma quickly charmed not only Anthony Bridgerton but fans of the show as well. Plus, her headstrong and independent personality may feel super relatable if you consider yourself bold and self-reliant. In fact, you may feel compelled to use some Kate Sharma quotes from Bridgerton as Instagram captions for your stunning selfies and adventurous snaps.
Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 follow. Not only is Kate someone who can hold her own when going hunting with the guys, but she also puts her family first. She is also selfless, caring so much more about her sister’s future and happiness than her own that she is willing to push her own feelings aside. Of course, if you’ve marathon-watched all of Bridgerton Season 2, you know that while her plan was admirable, it also didn’t turn out so well. Like Kate, you may also need to learn to follow your heart just as much as you want to follow your head.
Either way, you can follow both your heart and head by picking out any of these smart and witty Kate Sharma quotes from Bridgerton for your next Insta caption. Not only do these Kate quotes from Bridgerton perfectly capture her unfettered spirit, but they’ll also work with any snaps of your Bridgerton-inspired OOTDs, selfies with your sis, or pics of you doing what you love.
- “So you might discern if my wit is acceptable, my manners genteel?”
- “I take issues with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.”
- “Take your Trojan horse elsewhere.”
- “All you have to do this evening is remember what you are looking for.”
- “Are you in a losing mood?”
- “Come now, it is not proper to stare.”
- “I suppose I can see how he might engage a person.”
- “I want my sister to be happy. Can you make her happy?”
- “When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit?”
- “I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high.”
- “I shall bid you goodnight.”
- “Did I say something funny?”
- “There’s not much more I need to know.”
- “Do not speak to me or my sister ever again.”
- “Because you vex me.”
- “I do not think there is anything else to say other than I love you too.”
- “I am afraid that is not possible. Not when I have a victory lap to enjoy.”
- “You allow me to go my way, and you go yours.”
- “Are you going to ask me to dance? One last time.”
- “No one wishes to hear what you think you know about me.”
- “Oh, you and your rules.”
- “I require no instruction.”
- “Perhaps we pretend this encounter never took place?”
- “I'm afraid you are much too late, my lord. You now find yourself at the back of a very considerably long queue.”
- “Beating you feels the same as any other win, but somehow smells sweeter.”
- “You wish to speak to me of the weather?”
- “You once saw her as your perfect match. You will find your way to believing it again.”
- “You must marry her as soon as you can, because this feeling that plagues us so, it will pass. It will become tenable, it will become bearable, and soon enough, it will be as if we never felt it at all. Mere passion. It must because it has to.”
- “So, go and leave me in peace.”
- “And you must know I will do everything in my power to ensure your happiness.”