She may be new to the Ton this season on Bridgerton, but Kate Sharma quickly charmed not only Anthony Bridgerton but fans of the show as well. Plus, her headstrong and independent personality may feel super relatable if you consider yourself bold and self-reliant. In fact, you may feel compelled to use some Kate Sharma quotes from Bridgerton as Instagram captions for your stunning selfies and adventurous snaps.

Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 follow. Not only is Kate someone who can hold her own when going hunting with the guys, but she also puts her family first. She is also selfless, caring so much more about her sister’s future and happiness than her own that she is willing to push her own feelings aside. Of course, if you’ve marathon-watched all of Bridgerton Season 2, you know that while her plan was admirable, it also didn’t turn out so well. Like Kate, you may also need to learn to follow your heart just as much as you want to follow your head.

Either way, you can follow both your heart and head by picking out any of these smart and witty Kate Sharma quotes from Bridgerton for your next Insta caption. Not only do these Kate quotes from Bridgerton perfectly capture her unfettered spirit, but they’ll also work with any snaps of your Bridgerton-inspired OOTDs, selfies with your sis, or pics of you doing what you love.

Netflix