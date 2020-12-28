Bridgerton
These Bridgerton quotes for Instagram captions include quotes from Season 2.

40 Bridgerton Quotes For Captions That Are Totally Something To Gossip About

"All is fair in love and war."

Your presence is requested for the March 25 premiere of Season 2 of Bridgerton, where we’ll get to dive into eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton’s love affair. While fans which one can only hope it’s just as steamy as Daphne and the Duke’s, all of Bridgerton's characters are beyond intriguing and never fail to give us something to gossip about. The relationships, scandals, and Regencycore fashion are also top notch, but it's the Bridgerton quotes for Instagram captions that you can use that'll create major buzz on your own feed.

And while we don’t know exactly what’s to come in Season 2 just yet, it’s pretty much guaranteed that the unfolding love story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kat Sharma will be utterly captivating. And if the Bridgerton Easter egg theories are correct, we’ll even get to see Kate’s pup cause a bit of shenanigans. We may even get an inside peek at Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, as it’s rumored that Season 3 will follow him. Whatever the case may be, get ready to strike your own regal pose and snap a selfie to post with your favorite quote from Bridgerton to celebrate.

Despite Bridgerton taking place in London during the Regency Era, you might still find yourself relating to the characters. That means you can insert a romantic quote from Simon or Daphne for a picture of you and your partner, or a line from Lady Whistledown to spice up your daily #OOTD post. Model an empire waist dress from your closet like you're preparing for a ball, or capture a group pic of your housemates sippin' and spilling the afternoon tea.

Unlike the ladies of Bridgerton who eagerly search for the right suitor, you don't have to search very far for the right caption. Whatever your picture-perfect moment may be, here are 35 Bridgerton quotes to choose from when you're in need of just the right caption.

Netflix
  1. "Do it. Be bold." Eloise Bridgerton
  2. "We must continue our ruse until I've found my match." Daphne Bridgerton
  3. "Me, unavailable; you, desirable." — Simon Basset
  4. "You do not know me, but I know you." — Lady Whistledown
  5. "You have no idea what it is to have one's entire life reduced to a single moment." — Daphne Bridgerton
  6. "Is this not lovely? All of us together again." — Lady Violet Bridgerton
  7. “An expert in the art of the swoon." Lady Whistledown
  8. "I wish to be entertained." — Queen Charlotte
  9. "Not everyone has fallen victim to the royal fever sweeping through London." — Lady Whistledown
  10. "It would be better if you refrain from thinking about me at all." — Daphne Bridgerton
  11. "Lovely indeed. We should tempt scandal more often." — Colin Bridgerton
  12. "The social season is upon us." — Lady Whistledown
  13. "It is more than just your honor at stake." — Anthony Bridgerton
  14. "I write in my diary which is not the same as writing in my novel." — Eloise Bridgerton
  15. "Lady Whistledown has all but declared me ineligible." — Daphne Bridgerton
  16. "A pairing like that, well, would certainly be most enchanting indeed." — Queen Charlotte
  17. "Which young ladies might succeed at securing a match?" — Lady Whistledown
  18. "The season's diamond, even more precious and rare a stone than previously thought?" — Lady Whistledown
  19. "Stare into my eyes." — Simon Basset
  20. "Is it awful that I'm enjoying it?" — Daphne Bridgerton
  21. "If you desire the sun and the moon, all you have to do is go out and shoot at the sky." Eloise Bridgerton
  22. "We could pretend to form an attachment." — Simon Basset
  23. "Dear reader, if there is a scandal, I shall uncover it." — Lady Whistledown
  24. "Must our only options be to squawk and settle or to never leave the nest?" — Eloise Bridgerton
  25. "All is fair in love and war." — Lady Whistledown
  26. "There is nothing you cannot do." — Lady Violet Bridgerton
  27. "If this is to work, we must appear madly in love." — Simon Basset
  28. "I'm aware of your reputation." — Daphne Bridgerton
  29. “I burn for you.” — Simon Basset
  30. “When will you accept it? I know all.” — Lady Danbury
  31. “What if I want to fly?” — Eloise Bridgerton
  32. “To meet a beautiful woman is one thing, but to meet your best friend in the most beautiful of women is another thing entirely.” — Simon Basset
  33. “Please do not tell mother.” — Benedict Bridgerton
  34. “You think that just because I am a woman, I am incapable of making my own choices?” — Daphne Bridgerton
  35. “Just because something is not perfect…does not make it any less worthy of love.” — Daphne Bridgerton
  36. “It is not a man’s appearance or title that will woo you. It is his mind and spirit that will court yours.” — Kate Sharma
  37. “Dearest gentle reader. Did you miss me?” — Lady Whistledown
  38. “No matter what, you will always be a diamond to me.” — Lady Violet Bridgerton
  39. “I yearn for someone fresh, someone unexpected, to turn this season on its head. This is what we need.” — Queen Charlotte
  40. “Remember, a young lady cannot be a diamond until you anoint her as such.” — Lady Danbury

