Your presence is requested for the March 25 premiere of Season 2 of Bridgerton, where we’ll get to dive into eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton’s love affair. While fans which one can only hope it’s just as steamy as Daphne and the Duke’s, all of Bridgerton's characters are beyond intriguing and never fail to give us something to gossip about. The relationships, scandals, and Regencycore fashion are also top notch, but it's the Bridgerton quotes for Instagram captions that you can use that'll create major buzz on your own feed.

And while we don’t know exactly what’s to come in Season 2 just yet, it’s pretty much guaranteed that the unfolding love story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kat Sharma will be utterly captivating. And if the Bridgerton Easter egg theories are correct, we’ll even get to see Kate’s pup cause a bit of shenanigans. We may even get an inside peek at Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, as it’s rumored that Season 3 will follow him. Whatever the case may be, get ready to strike your own regal pose and snap a selfie to post with your favorite quote from Bridgerton to celebrate.

Despite Bridgerton taking place in London during the Regency Era, you might still find yourself relating to the characters. That means you can insert a romantic quote from Simon or Daphne for a picture of you and your partner, or a line from Lady Whistledown to spice up your daily #OOTD post. Model an empire waist dress from your closet like you're preparing for a ball, or capture a group pic of your housemates sippin' and spilling the afternoon tea.

Unlike the ladies of Bridgerton who eagerly search for the right suitor, you don't have to search very far for the right caption. Whatever your picture-perfect moment may be, here are 35 Bridgerton quotes to choose from when you're in need of just the right caption.

Netflix

"Do it. Be bold." — Eloise Bridgerton "We must continue our ruse until I've found my match." — Daphne Bridgerton "Me, unavailable; you, desirable." — Simon Basset "You do not know me, but I know you." — Lady Whistledown "You have no idea what it is to have one's entire life reduced to a single moment." — Daphne Bridgerton "Is this not lovely? All of us together again." — Lady Violet Bridgerton “An expert in the art of the swoon." — Lady Whistledown "I wish to be entertained." — Queen Charlotte "Not everyone has fallen victim to the royal fever sweeping through London." — Lady Whistledown "It would be better if you refrain from thinking about me at all." — Daphne Bridgerton "Lovely indeed. We should tempt scandal more often." — Colin Bridgerton "The social season is upon us." — Lady Whistledown "It is more than just your honor at stake." — Anthony Bridgerton "I write in my diary which is not the same as writing in my novel." — Eloise Bridgerton "Lady Whistledown has all but declared me ineligible." — Daphne Bridgerton "A pairing like that, well, would certainly be most enchanting indeed." — Queen Charlotte "Which young ladies might succeed at securing a match?" — Lady Whistledown "The season's diamond, even more precious and rare a stone than previously thought?" — Lady Whistledown "Stare into my eyes." — Simon Basset "Is it awful that I'm enjoying it?" — Daphne Bridgerton "If you desire the sun and the moon, all you have to do is go out and shoot at the sky." — Eloise Bridgerton "We could pretend to form an attachment." — Simon Basset "Dear reader, if there is a scandal, I shall uncover it." — Lady Whistledown "Must our only options be to squawk and settle or to never leave the nest?" — Eloise Bridgerton "All is fair in love and war." — Lady Whistledown "There is nothing you cannot do." — Lady Violet Bridgerton "If this is to work, we must appear madly in love." — Simon Basset "I'm aware of your reputation." — Daphne Bridgerton “I burn for you.” — Simon Basset “When will you accept it? I know all.” — Lady Danbury “What if I want to fly?” — Eloise Bridgerton “To meet a beautiful woman is one thing, but to meet your best friend in the most beautiful of women is another thing entirely.” — Simon Basset “Please do not tell mother.” — Benedict Bridgerton “You think that just because I am a woman, I am incapable of making my own choices?” — Daphne Bridgerton “Just because something is not perfect…does not make it any less worthy of love.” — Daphne Bridgerton “It is not a man’s appearance or title that will woo you. It is his mind and spirit that will court yours.” — Kate Sharma “Dearest gentle reader. Did you miss me?” — Lady Whistledown “No matter what, you will always be a diamond to me.” — Lady Violet Bridgerton “I yearn for someone fresh, someone unexpected, to turn this season on its head. This is what we need.” — Queen Charlotte “Remember, a young lady cannot be a diamond until you anoint her as such.” — Lady Danbury