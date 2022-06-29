The days of June gloom are over and sunny July promises endless possibilities for summer 2022. We’re entering the heart (and heat!) of summer, where you stop keeping track of what day it is and every perfect night bleeds into a new day with even brighter potential in-store. July is the month to live in flip-flops, fire up the grill, and make the most of the dog days of summer. You’ll want to snap some summer photos of course, especially if you’re lounging by the pool in a cute new swimsuit, throwing the ultimate BBQ party, or firing up the sparklers by the bonfire. Flag these July quotes for Instagram captions to pair with your next #SummerVibe photo-op.

July is like the Saturday of summer – it’s the peak of the season, before fall planning creeps its way into August. It’s the one month of the year you can feel free to enjoy time off, catch a flight, and sink into a little rest and relaxation on a bed of sand. Or gather your crew for your own “Party in the U.S.A.” bash by the bonfire with gooey s’mores and a fun playlist. Make sure to document all the highlights of July, whether you’re capturing them on a cool disposable camera, the wide-angle lens of your iPhone, or from the bottom of the pool. Show off the fireworks of your summer with these 30 July captions and quotes for your Instagram posts this month.

Shutterstock