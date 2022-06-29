30 July Captions And Quotes For Your #PartyInTheUSA Instagram Posts
Cue the fireworks.
The days of June gloom are over and sunny July promises endless possibilities for summer 2022. We’re entering the heart (and heat!) of summer, where you stop keeping track of what day it is and every perfect night bleeds into a new day with even brighter potential in-store. July is the month to live in flip-flops, fire up the grill, and make the most of the dog days of summer. You’ll want to snap some summer photos of course, especially if you’re lounging by the pool in a cute new swimsuit, throwing the ultimate BBQ party, or firing up the sparklers by the bonfire. Flag these July quotes for Instagram captions to pair with your next #SummerVibe photo-op.
July is like the Saturday of summer – it’s the peak of the season, before fall planning creeps its way into August. It’s the one month of the year you can feel free to enjoy time off, catch a flight, and sink into a little rest and relaxation on a bed of sand. Or gather your crew for your own “Party in the U.S.A.” bash by the bonfire with gooey s’mores and a fun playlist. Make sure to document all the highlights of July, whether you’re capturing them on a cool disposable camera, the wide-angle lens of your iPhone, or from the bottom of the pool. Show off the fireworks of your summer with these 30 July captions and quotes for your Instagram posts this month.
- “For me, everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” – Jenny Han, “The Summer I Turned Pretty
- “June is already over? Julying!”
- “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” – Sam Keen
- “I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” ― Kellie Elmore
- "Hot summer nights, mid-July when you and I were forever wild." — Lana Del Rey, “Young and Beautiful”
- “July, July, July, Never seemed so strange.” – The Decemberists, “July, July”
- “True love blooms for the world to see, Blooms high upon the July tree.” – Nina Simone, “July Tree”
- Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." – Ralph Waldo Emerson, "Considerations by the Way"
- “The summer night is like a perfection of thought.” - Wallace Stevens
- “And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
- “July is a blind date with summer.” – Hal Borland
- “Juicy July”
- “You won’t see me cry from June to July.”
- “My life, I realize suddenly, is July. Childhood is June, and old age is August, but here it is, July, and my life, this year, is July inside of July.” – Rick Bass
- “A life without love is like a year without summer.” – Swedish Proverb
- “July is like the Saturday of Summer.”
- “Chapter 7 of 12.”
- “It’s a party in the U.S.A.” – Miley Cyrus, “Party in The U.S.A”
- “If you're not barefoot, then you're overdressed.”
- “Suns out, hamburger buns out.”
- “Good times and tan lines.”
- “Future so bright I wear my shades through the night.”
- “Hangin’ with my grill-friends.”
- “You, me, and the sea.”
- “Baby, you’re a firework.” – Katy Perry, “Firework”
- “Snap, crackle, pop!”
- “Rosé in the U.S.A.”
- “BBQ mode.”
- “Red, white, and crew.”
- “Cue the fireworks.”