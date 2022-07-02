Fire up the grill, turn up the music, and get lit, because America’s birthday is here. This Fourth of July, sparkle all night and day with your independence-bae or red-white-and-crew and celebrate what makes the U.S. great — all of us. Whether you’re serving up hot dogs or spilling revolutionary tea with your besties on July 4, you’ll want to capture your patriotic summer memories. Snap a photo and show how you throw a birthday bash for Uncle Sam with these 40 Fourth of July 2022 captions for Instagram.

It’s the one day of the year where everyone dresses in the same theme, so make sure to capture all the group shots from the BBQ to the bonfire. If you’re taking the party to the beach, don’t forget a portable speaker for your “Party in the U.S.A.” playlist, plus a cooler for a cold sip that sparkles. Pack a delicious summer salad or festive Fourth of July treat to-go to keep the party popping into the night. The photo opps are endless, and you’ll want to pair your patriotic pic with the perfect Fourth of July quotes.

Don’t forget to scope out the perfect spot to view the fireworks at the end of the night and get a good shot. When the sun goes down and the bug spray comes out, round up your sparklers and friends for the main event. As the colors burst amongst the stars, take advantage of the bright lighting and capture a lit photo to pair with one of these Fourth of July 2022 captions for Instagram.

Zorica Nastasic/E+/Getty Images