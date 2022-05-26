While it’s not the official start to the season, Memorial Day always feels like the beginning of summer. Many people choose to celebrate the holiday with their first backyard barbecue of the year. If that’s actually how you’re choosing to honor the day, you’ll want some Memorial Day recipes from TikTok to add to your menu. Grilling up some burgers and hot dogs is a given, but you want your spread to have more than just some main dishes.

From appetizers and desserts, TikTok has got your back. In fact, this list of Memorial Day grill recipes includes everything from casserole recipes for a group to to ideas for alcoholic punch to serve as you and your besties hang in the backyard or lounge by the pool. Along with recipes, you know TikTok is also full of kitchen hacks and foodie tips, so there’s a few grill hacks here as well to make things run as smoothly as possible.

Basically, whether your Memorial Day plans are to have a big bash with your BFFs or keep it simple with a picnic in the park, you’re sure to have something tasty to serve thanks to these 12 easy-to-follow TikTok Memorial Day recipes and grilling ideas.

01 Chicken Kebabs TikTok If you’re planning to make some chicken kebabs for your Memorial Day BBQ, try this grill hack from TikToker @healthylittlepeach. By prepping your chicken skewers ahead of time, you can marinate them and have them ready to add to the grill when you need them. It’ll save you tons of time, which you can use instead to hang with your friends.

02 Grilled Potatoes Who can say no to potatoes? These grilled potatoes from @genies_life will be a real hit at your Memorial Day party. You can even have some toppings and different dipping sauces available for your guests to customize their grilled potatoes with.

03 Marry Me Casserole Is TikTok’s viral Marry Me Chicken a staple in your kitchen? If you’re looking for a Memorial Day casserole, you have to try this Marry Me casserole from TikToker @abigaelbfrazier. Your friends will love this cheesy chicken and broccoli casserole so much that they’ll want to marry you, hence the name.

04 Rose Skewer TikTok For a Memorial Day appetizer, make these rose skewers using cheese and meat rolled up to look like roses. The comment section of this tutorial from TikToker @domeniquetrupia also suggests you can add tomatoes or olives to the skewers as well. Either way, you’ll have a truly Insta-worthy snack to serve your besties.

05 Tater Tot Casserole Another casserole recipe that’s sure to be a hit amongst your guests is this tater tot casserole. If you’ve got some vegan friends, you could try this recipe from TikToker @hurricanedkitchen with beyond meat and non-dairy ingredients. Either way, you can’t go wrong with cheesy tots.

06 Cajun Corn Ribs One way to serve your corn on the cob is to serve it as corn ribs. This grill recipe from TikToker @spilling_the_sweet_tea has a real kick to it, and includes a second recipe for a ranch dipping sauce as well. These are so good that they may make you want to fire up the grill more often.

07 Green Goddess Dip TikTok If you’re still loving the green goddess salad from TikTok, you’ll want to make this green goddess dip for your backyard hangs. This recipe from @katcancook is super easy to make and store in your fridge for whenever you need it. All you need to do is get some fresh veggies to serve alongside it.

08 Macaroni Salad It doesn’t quite feel like a backyard barbecue without some macaroni salad. This Memorial Day recipe from TikToker @melissajorealrecipes is just what you need. This is also one recipe you can prep ahead of time, so you’re not too busy the day of your party.

09 Berry Crisp Another summery dessert that’s perfect for Memorial Day is a berry crisp. This easy recipe from TikToker @melissajorealrecipes has blackberries and strawberries, as well as apple slices. It’s berry good.

10 Angel Food Cake Trifle TikTok A trifle is always a good choice for a Memorial Day dessert. Just make sure you don’t add the meat to make it like Rachel’s trifle from Friends. Instead follow this angel food cake trifle recipe from TikToker @michelleconnellyw that has whipped cream cheese, strawberries, and blueberries to make it a very festive dish.

11 Pineapple Tequila Pitcher For an alcoholic punch that brings the summer heat to each sip, you’ll want to serve this pineapple tequila drink. This drink from @melissajorealrecipes has the perfect combination of fruit and spice with chopped pineapples and sliced jalapeños.