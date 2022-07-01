Your July 4 Horoscope Is Bringing More Than Fireworks

I’m sure we can all agree that the summer is indeed the best time of year. This may or may not have anything to do with seeing fireworks all throughout the night sky on Independence Day, or the smell of burgers and hotdogs on the grill, but your July 4, 2022 horoscope will totally rouse your senses, and it goes beyond the barbecue.

The sun will be glimmering through sentimental Cancer, which goes hand in hand with the summertime nostalgia... which is fine, as long as it’s not summertime sadness. As if this weren’t enough to bring focus to the Fourth of July aesthetics, the moon (Cancer’s celestial ruler) will be transiting through detail-oriented Virgo, which makes us hyper-aware of our minds, physical bodies, and surroundings. This lunar transit helps with regards to order, organization, and general resourcefulness, which is always a plus for logistics. On another note, however, Virgo’s curious planetary ruler, Mercury, will also be in harmony with go-getter Mars, which means that in addition to thinking fast and probably talking faster, we’re also more prone to staying active at this time.

The sun will also harmonize with the moon, which is creates positive energy flow, especially when it comes to our emotional and physical reality. Leave it to a tricky square between the moon and Venus — a symbol of indulgence, pleasure, and finger foods when transiting through a Mercury-ruled sign like Gemini — to rain on our Fourth of July foodie parade, but don’t stress. Just don’t overdo it.

Sanga Namtaja / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Looks like you’re hosting this year’s Fourth of July festivities. In addition to the sun energizing your fourth house of home, chatty Mercury will be in harmony with your ruler, Mars, all while shaking up your third house of siblings, neighbors, and immediate surroundings. Grilling with friends and family in your backyard? You’ll likely prepare ahead of time, especially when considering today’s meticulous moon in Virgo.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Gather with your best pals, and put your Fourth of July looks on display. After all, with today’s logistical Virgo moon glimmering through your festive fifth house of celebration, you’re not just concerned about your OOTD, but also your Instagram captions for the win. Mercury and Venus will also be hovering over your second house of comfort and finances, so hide your credit card(s) if need be. You will be in the mood to splurge.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

You’re the life of the Fourth of July party. The sun will be energizing your second house of comfort, which means your foodie game will most likely be on point. Wearing your chef hat today, Gemini? That would be no surprise, as the tedious Virgo moon will ignite your bossy 10th house of authority, which means that in addition to keeping the aesthetics up to par, you’ll be hands on and of service to your house guests. And with Mercury and Venus in your sign, you’ll have no problem working the room.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Despite it being the middle of your solar season, you’re likely choosing to lay low today. This is especially true when considering Mercury-Venus’ journey through your 12th house of secrets, introspection, and closure. Although, with the help of today’s hardworking Virgo moon, chances are you’ll be just as productive as usual, if not more so. Working overtime? There’s always next year.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Headed out for the Fourth of July? With both Mercury and Venus dazzling your 11th house of friendship and community affairs, you may either catch fireworks with friends, or BYOB with your close colleagues. Mercury will harmonize with Mars via your ninth house of experiences, so you’re not about to settle for anything less than a fun-filled adventure, even if it’s something as simple as your friend’s backyard.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You’re feeling torn between taking the lead and playing host vs. laying low and keeping to yourself. The moon is, after all, transiting through your sign today, which means that in addition to being in your feelings, you’re also more prone to overthinking next steps. Luna will also clash with Venus via your public 10th house of reputation, so try to steer away from people pleasing.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Enjoying your summertime getaway? If you’re not already traveling back home to spend the Fourth of July with friends and family, then chances are you’re in the process of planning for it. Given that the moon will be in Virgo, and your secretive 12th house, many of you may opt for working behind the scenes and keeping things to yourself for the time being, even if that means inviting only a selective group of people to your festivities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The sun is blazing through your exotic ninth house of adventures, and it will harmonize today’s meticulous Virgo moon via your 11th house of associations, community, and sense of belonging in the world. Whether it be an old friend staying with you when they come into town, or a long-overdue get together with ex-classmates, this year’s Fourth of July will be one to remember.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It’s always a party when you’re around, and this is especially true when considering Mars’ sizzling journey through Aries, and your festive fifth house of authenticity, celebration, and self-expression. So... by all means, go on and take the lead. Both Mercury and Venus will also be glimmering through Gemini, and your harmony-seeking seventh house of significant others, so if you’re catching feelings for someone, this year’s Fourth of July could be the beginning of a summer romance.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 20)

Not sure where to go, or who to spend time with? With the sun energizing your relationship sector, you’re not only more receptive to others, but also willing to compromise in the process. This could be the reason why you’re feeling indecisive about your Fourth of July plans, especially when considering today’s Virgo moon lighting up your expansive ninth house of worldly pursuits. You’re open-minded but you’re also paying attention to the details. No need to overthink.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 18)

Give your friends the Fourth of July plans, and send it to the group chat. After all, with both Mercury and Venus dazzling your festive fifth house of celebration, (let alone in a sign like Gemini) you’re equally as quick-witted as you are direct with your approach. This is especially true when considering Mars’ audacious transit through Aries, and your communication sector. Be bold without jumping to conclusions. Give everyone the 411, but straight facts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you’re feeling indecisive about Fourth of July plans, it’s probably all thanks to Mercury and Venus in Gemini, as both planets will be conjugating via your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family, and innermost feelings. Maybe you’re torn between spending time with one group of friends vs. another. After all, with the sun blazing through your flamboyant fifth house of fame, you’re getting all of the attention these days.