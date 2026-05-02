Two-time Olympian and college senior Jordan Chiles might perform at the highest level in her sport, but she says attending her last-ever competition as a UCLA Bruin was the hardest thing she’s ever done.

“Going into the competition, I was fine, but then once I started competing, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is crazy. What’s going on?’” Chiles says. Although UCLA finished third in the NCAA championship semifinals, the 25-year-old walked away with her second NCAA floor exercise title and the prestigious American Athletic, Inc. Award, which is given to one exemplary gymnastics senior every year.

“My four years at UCLA were the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” she says. “I represented those four letters as best as possible. So it was bittersweet. I wish I could relive it, but you know what? Life has to go on. We’ve got to keep pushing. We’ve got to keep going.”

Ahead of graduation, Chiles is staying busy with the Dancing With the Stars tour and a partnership with Pure Leaf Mental Focus, a line of new sparkling iced teas crafted with caffeine and L-theanine to help support focus. The brand also teamed up with Brick to create a limited-edition Mental Focus Dock that blocks phone notifications to help create distraction-free environments to tackle your to-do list. As an athlete with a busy schedule, the partnership felt natural for her. “I am constantly on the go. I can sip this drink and focus on what I need to do,” Chiles says. “A lot of the time, our phones distract us, but having the opportunity to relax and put everything away for a second can really help you get your to-do list done.”

Courtesy of Pure Leaf

Below, Chiles dishes on her postcollegiate career, her wellness favorites, and her post-meet go-tos.

Elite Daily: Congratulations on winning floor champion at the 2026 NCAA gymnastics championships. What was the first thing you did after you won?

Jordan Chiles: I ordered a lot of fast food. I was with my parents and my teammates, and we ate a bunch of chicken nuggets and ice cream. We were just indulging in our foodie night.

ED: What does your postcollegiate career look like as a full-time athlete?

JC: We’ll see where life takes me, but I definitely need some rest. I’m going to take a few vacations, let my body get back to normal, and figure out what’s next.

ED: Can you tell me more about partnering with Pure Leaf Mental Focus and Brick?

JC: As an athlete, I am constantly on the go. I can sip this drink and focus on what I need to do. I also use Brick, which silences your phone and notifications, so I can focus on everything else that I’m doing. A lot of the time, our phones distract us, but having the opportunity to relax and put everything away for a second can really help you get your to-do list done.

ED: Competing at the Olympics is extremely high-stakes. As a two-time Olympian, what are your favorite ways to take care of your mental health after a difficult competition?

JC: A lot of the time, I just relax. Being able to sit and really just be with family, and acknowledge your accomplishments throughout it all, puts me at ease. Sometimes I watch Netflix, sometimes I like being by myself in a peaceful space where I can think about everything that I’ve done and look ahead to what’s next. I like being on carpets and doing all these things, but when it’s time to take a step back, I’m OK with it because I know it’s needed.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: What are the best recovery tips you’ve gotten from fellow USA gymnasts?

JC: I think it was Ali Raisman who told me about cryotherapy. I did that for a while. Basically, you’re in this cold chamber for three minutes, and it’s supposed to rejuvenate your body. It helped a lot when I was younger and more active in my sport.

ED: What’s your favorite thing to do post-meet?

JC: For me, the biggest thing is treating myself to pizza if my competition’s really, really good. I’ll reward myself with a pepperoni, sausage, pineapple, and black olive pizza.

ED: What wellness products do you swear by to help you recover?

JC: I always have to have ChapStick or lip gloss, so my lips don’t get dry. I also use Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch, Reisport’s Hook & Loop Grips, and Nike’s Recovery Foam Roller.

ED: Who’s on your cool-down playlist?

JC: I have Beyoncé, Normani, Kelani, Victoria Monét, and SZA.

ED: Are you manifesting anything else right now?

JC: My biggest thing is focusing on what’s ahead. I’m going to see where the rest of the year takes me and allow myself to really indulge in all my recent accomplishments. I’m excited to see where the rest of my year goes.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.