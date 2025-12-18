Normani Kordei Hamilton, better known as simply Normani, has had quite the year. Following the release of her highly anticipated debut solo album, Dopamine, in June 2024, the 29-year-old from New Orleans went back to her roots in 2025 by reuniting with Fifth Harmony in August and returning to the Dancing With the Stars stage in November to perform alongside Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

At the launch party for her clothing brand in collaboration with Shein, Normani tells Elite Daily that teaming up with Chiles for the finale started out as a joke between the two longtime friends. “I wanted to support her, and she was like, ‘It would be super dope if you came out with us today.’ I told her yes jokingly, but then it actually ended up happening,” she says.

According to Normani, the gold-medal-winning athlete is like a little sister to her. “Jordan’s been such a light, and a supportive piece to my story and my life,” Normani says. Returning to Dancing With the Stars after competing in 2017 was a “full circle” moment for the singer, who also showed up in the ballroom earlier this season to support fellow Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui.

2026 will be one for the books for Fifth Harmony.

A month later, Normani and Jauregui reunited with Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane for a surprise Fifth Harmony performance at the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour — their first time taking the stage together in seven years. As announced via The Hollywood Reporter in May, the “Work From Home” girl group has “big plans for 2026” — but Normani is keeping those details locked down. “I don’t have loose lips, but yes, 2026 will be one for the books for Fifth Harmony.”

Normani also shares she has plans for a follow-up to her first solo album but isn’t giving away anything about that, either. “We have things upcoming” is all she can say.

Once Normani makes it back on stage, she has the wardrobe all sorted, thanks to her first-ever label (available exclusively at Shein), which she says was heavily inspired by the ’90s and early 2000s.

“The biggest inspiration behind this collection comes down to what made me fall in love with fashion to begin with. I’m a ’90s baby, so being able to grow up and watch my grandmother dress and put outfits together was inspiring,” she says. “My mom also really inspired me when it came to fashion and the beauty space, so this collection is attributed to them.”

If Normani were to pick anything from the Normani x Shein line to rock on stage, it would be the long faux-fur coat she chose to wear to the launch party. “It makes me feel like I’m tapping into a character, and it feels super luxurious but also affordable, which was really important,” she says. “I wanted to be able to create pieces that are attainable, because I’m aware of the climate that we’re in and feel like every individual deserves to feel good and elevated.” Her dream would be to start off a performance in the coat, and remove it to reveal “a bodysuit situation underneath.”

Below, the singer dishes on her go-to style, the song she wants on Fifth Harmony’s new setlist, and what she’s manifesting for 2026.

Elite Daily: What was your favorite fashion trend this year?

Normani: I always try to go against the grain.

ED: Who’s on your getting-ready playlist?

N: I love Latto and Mariah the Scientist.

ED: Dream music collaborator?

N: Beyoncé herself.

ED: Biggest “pinch me” moment so far?

N: Today. [Launching the Normani label.]

ED: The last album you listened to all the way through?

N: Probably mine.

ED: I love it.

N: No, I’m going to take that back. Cardi B’s album.

ED: Who was your top Spotify Wrapped artist this year?

N: Cardi B.

ED: When you reunited with Fifth Harmony, you performed “Worth It” and “Work From Home.” Is there another song you would add to the set list?

N: I’m a ballad girl, so I don’t know if it would be super performative, but I love “No Way.” That was one of my favorite records.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2026?

N: Consistent joy and freedom, and allowing myself to have fun and enjoy the moment more. Life is so short, but it’s so beautiful. I don’t want to miss any more moments. I want to enjoy it, be creative, and move, even if you’re afraid.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

