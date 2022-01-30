Prepare to face yourself in the mirror, because this week, you’re learning how to break free from what’s clearly not working for you. Aquarius season is underway, electrifying the world with its rebellious streak. However, Aquarius never incites a revolution without a plan in mind. It lets a vision come into focus and leads you all the way there, committing to the overthrow of so many antiquated ideas. Although January 31, 2022 will be the worst week for these unlucky zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, and Leo — it will also help them discover a deeper well of strength.

The impact of this fixed air sign will be keenly felt on Feb. 1. This is when a new moon in Aquarius will take place at 12:46 a.m. ET, encouraging you to believe in a better future. Aquarius is always a few steps ahead of the rest of the world, because it doesn’t judge something when it’s a still a work-in-progress. Instead, Aquarius sees potential for what it can someday become. When you and your friends get a chance to build a brighter future, you grab onto it.

However, getting to a better place is easier said than done. As the sun joins forms a conjunction with Saturn — planet of karma and restriction — on Feb. 4, you may feel discouraged by all the work that lies ahead. In fact, you might even have to correct prior mistakes in order for you to start off on the right note. Luckily, there’s no rush. You have so much time to make your dreams happen, so don’t expect overnight success. Persistence is key.

Plus, on Feb. 3, you won’t have to worry about Mercury retrograde anymore. As intelligent Mercury begins moving forward once again, you’ll be able to think more clearly and solve problems more effectively. Here’s how the following zodiac signs can make the most of it:

Nikada/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You Have The Tendency To Be Too Hard On Yourself

You have lofty goals and high expectations for the life you’re living, Aries. However, this week, you may be focused more on the way you’re not measuring up to the standards you’ve set for yourself than all the things you have accomplished. In fact, if you’re not reaching a certain milestone or achieving something important to you, it could leave you feeling discouraged from trying at all. Resist the temptation to become apathetic, because your passion and enthusiasm is what makes you a worthy opponent. Don’t lose your spark.

Taurus: You May Feel Pressured To Take Things More Seriously

This week, you’re realizing that if you want something, you can’t wait for someone to drop it off on your doorstep. You have to make active changes to your perspective and deepen your belief in yourself. You have to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the risk of failing over and over again. If you’re not taking your goals seriously, why should anyone else? It’s time to define what you want to accomplish and create a plan that helps you turn your dreams into reality, Taurus.

Leo: Your Relationships Are Being Tested For Weak Spots

Relationships are tricky and not all relationships are designed to last forever. If your relationship feels like a constant struggle, it may be more work than it’s worth. If your relationship feels like it’s full of ups and downs, it’s might not be as stable as you thought. You deserve to have trust in your relationships, Leo. Your partner deserves that same level of trust in return. However, if you can meet in the middle and prioritize your commitment to each other, there’s no reason why your love can’t last. This week, you’re seeing what your relationships are truly made of.